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Should you invest in equities or gold? AI-powered Kwala Intel suggests THIS

Kwala Intel suggests 65 percent Indian equities and 35 percent gold allocation using real-time data and P/E analysis for Rs 199 per month AI research tool.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 11:34 AM IST

Should you invest in equities or gold? AI-powered Kwala Intel suggests THIS
Kwala Intel suggests 65:35 equity-gold allocation.
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Investors face a dilemma between equities, known for long-term wealth generation, and gold, which provides stability during market volatility. Kwala Intel, an AI-driven market intelligence platform, assists users with data-driven investment insights in accessible language. Initially concentrating on US markets, it is now expanding its services to investors on Dalal Street.

Kwala suggests a 65:35 split between equities and gold

In a visual report, Kwala Intel analysed equities versus gold using real-time market data. It recommended a portfolio allocation of 65% in Indian equities and 35% in gold, emphasising equities for their long-term growth potential and gold for risk diversification during market uncertainty. The platform explained that this 65:35 split is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but rather its own evaluation based on current data. An investor's objectives, time horizon, and risk tolerance determine the ideal mix.

Market research in simple language

Kwala Intel simplifies market research for retail investors by allowing them to ask questions about stocks, technical indicators, and company fundamentals in their preferred language. It utilises market signals and financial data to provide concise answers, replacing the need for complex terminology and multiple platforms.

Also read: Did VP JD Vance call Trump 'tin-pot dictator', hold him responsible for soaring crude prices?

The service provides unlimited AI chat for Rs 199 per month, aimed at beginners and long-term investors looking for affordable research support. It focuses on delivering factual insights instead of rumours, emphasising that its analysis is informational and not direct investment advice. Investors should evaluate their financial situation before making decisions.

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