It is a known fact that Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, are two of the richest people in India. While Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, Gautam Adani and his wife, Priti Adani, have two sons, Jeet Adani and Karan Adani. Today, we will tell you not about Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani's children but about their daughters-in-law, who all come from successful and wealthy backgrounds, with an identity of their own.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's wife

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's elder daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta's net worth is estimated to be Rs 130 crore. Shloka Mehta Ambani, the daughter of renowned diamond magnate Russell Mehta, has been working in her family's business, Rosy Blue Diamonds company, since 2014. She is also the director of the Rosy Blue Foundation.

Mukesh Ambani's and Nita Ambani's younger daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's wife

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's net worth is around Rs 10 crore. Radhika Merchant is the Executive Director of Domestic Marketing at Encore Healthcare, her father's company. Radhika Merchant's father, Viren Merchant, is the CEO and Vice-Chairman of Encore Healthcare, where Anant Ambani's wife serves as a board member.

Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law, Paridhi Shroff, Karan Adani's wife

Gautam Adani's elder daughter-in-law and Karan Adani's wife Paridhi Shroff, is a lawyer by profession. Paridhi Shroff is the daughter of Cyril Shroff and Vandana Shroff, who are partners in Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. She is also a partner at India's leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law, Diva Jaimin Shah, Jeet Adani's wife

Gautam Adani's younger daughter-in-law, Diva Jaimin Shah, is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah and a co-owner of C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited, a prominent diamond manufacturing company.

