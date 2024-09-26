Twitter
Business

Shloka Mehta or Radhika Merchant? Which bahu of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani is more richer? Check out here

This family-oriented nature extends to the next generation, with Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, his daughters-in-law, embodying many of the same qualities.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 09:18 PM IST

Shloka Mehta or Radhika Merchant? Which bahu of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani is more richer? Check out here
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), holds the title of India's wealthiest individual and ranks 10th on the global list of billionaires. Under his leadership, Reliance Industries has reached new milestones, cementing its position as India’s most valuable company, with a market capitalization surpassing Rs. 20 lakh crores as of February 2024. His relentless drive, even at 66, continues to elevate RIL’s standing year after year.

Despite his immense professional commitments, Ambani remains deeply devoted to his family. He consistently makes time for family gatherings and celebrations, ensuring that every moment is memorable. His dedication to both his business and personal life speaks volumes about his character as a family man.

This family-oriented nature extends to the next generation, with Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, his daughters-in-law, embodying many of the same qualities. Both women excel in their careers, with Shloka boasting a net worth of Rs. 149 crores and Radhika holding an impressive Rs. 10 crore fortune, all while maintaining a remarkable sense of humility, as reported by BollywoodShaadis.

Shloka Mehta’s academic background is as impressive as her professional achievements. After attending Dhirubhai Ambani International School, she pursued a degree in Anthropology from Princeton University and followed it with a law degree from the London School of Economics. She also holds a diploma in International Baccalaureate from BD Somani International School and currently serves as a director at Rosy Blue India.

Radhika Merchant, known for her vibrant personality, has also carved a successful path. After completing her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School and Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai, she earned a diploma in International Baccalaureate from BD Somani International School. She then obtained a degree in politics and economics from New York University and currently holds the position of director at Encore Healthcare.

Together, Shloka and Radhika, with their education, humility, and strong professional achievements, are the perfect additions to the Ambani family.

