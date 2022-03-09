Shivalik Group and ‘Green Building’ Go Hand in Hand

Green building employs sustainable solutions like no other. From water-harvesting system to natural lighting fixtures

Shivalik Group, a leading real estate major of Ahmedabad announces the total adoption of ‘Green Building’ from now onwards. With such an innovative measure, the group eyes to expanding its scope to not only recognize its enhanced leadership action towards carbon reduction goals but also excelling at sustainable transformation in every space whilst providing quality of life at its best to the patrons.

Under the ambitious ‘Green Building’ development, Shivalik Group initially projects to build about 18 to 20 buildings during the course of five years including redevelopment of some of the existing properties. Since Green buildings are a global solution for communities, neighborhoods and cities, Shivalik Group is poised to leave no stone unturned in developing the eco-friendly spaces whilst abiding by the high standard developmental aspects from raw materials to final construction.

While speaking about such a groundbreaking approach, Taral Shah, MD, Shivalik Group said, “We’re steadfast in taking such a bold approach to effectively implement decarbonisation in realty sector. We’re proud to claim that very few realtor has acknowledged to go green like us and we rightly take pride in taking such an unprecedented action that surely make us stand apart from the rest. Yes! The skyline we create shall witness a new revolution by the pioneers of Shivalik Group,” added Mr. Taral Shah.

Green building employs sustainable solutions like no other. From water-harvesting system to natural lighting fixtures, efficient ventilation to installing performance glasses, solar panels and electric charging station to name a few, it surely helps in reducing carbon emissions, prioritizing harmless materials, mitigating energy waste and limiting exposure to toxins through sustainable design, operations and construction in every way possible.

Commenting further on such an environment-first approach of ‘Green Building, Taral Shah said, “we aim to play our part in helping reduce future climate risks. As a responsibility towards our mother nature, we are focused on our commitment to provide a better space for our future generations. Yes! From now on, our projects will be 100% sustainable at the core while setting an example of an ideally responsible developer who brings about positive impact both on environment and society.”

It is estimated that more than half of total carbon emissions would come from global construction due to embodied carbon between 2020 and 2050. Given such extraordinary situation, the real estate sector ought to start acting on suitable solutions well in advance. And there’s no better way than to shift to Green Building thereby adding value to the improved energy efficiency as well as drive towards zero waste management.

(Brand Desk Article)