Meet India’s most generous man donated Rs 5.6 crore daily, it's not Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Premji

The annual EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 was released on November 2, which shows that HCL co-founder Shiv Nadar, one of India’s wealthiest people retained his top spot as India’s most generous man. Nadar is a self-made billionaire with a net worth of $29.2B. He has donated Rs 2,042 crore in FY23, which is roughly Rs 5.6 crore every day. He is followed by Azim Premji, Wipro’s founder-chairman, who donated Rs 1,774 crore.

With an annual donation of ₹376 crore, Reliance Industries Chairman and richest individual in India, Mukesh Ambani, ranks third on the list. Gautam Adani stands in 5th position. He donated ₹285 crore, which is 50% more than the previous year. Ratan Tata is not among the top 10 philanthropist list this year.

About Shiv Nadar:

In 1945, Shiv Nadar was born in Moolaipozhi, Tamil Nadu. His upbringing was middle-class. He did well in school. He graduated from the esteemed PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore with a degree in electronics engineering. He was unable to communicate in English until he was 21 years old. He began working for Cooper Engineering Limited in Pune in 1967.

In the year 1970, he founded HCL Technologies. It started out as a hardware company serving a Singaporean company. The business once operated out of a Delhi garage. When their company's income reached Rs 1 million in the early 1980s, they experienced their first success.

The corporation capitalized on the Indian IT boom that followed the three major economic changes in 1991 under Nadar's direction.

His wife's name is Kiran Nadar, who is an Indian art collector and a philanthropist as well. She is a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation and the founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

Shiv Nadar’s family runs a charitable foundation in his name -- Shiv Nadar Foundation. The foundation primarily works in the field of education.