Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg marries businessman Tom Bernthal, shares wedding pics

Sheryl Sandberg | Photo: FILE

Billionaire Sheryl Sandberg married businessman Tom Bernthal and shared a picture of the wedding on the social media platform Instagram. The Facebook former deputy share the picture with the caption 'MARRIED' and seven hearts.

Tom Bernthal, the founder of consulting firm Kelton Global also shared the same picture and wrote, “After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true.”

Sanberg, 52 and Bernthal, 50 tied the knot in Wyoming and incorporated Western touches into the ceremony, including the jeans and cowboy boots donned by the groom, according to People Magazine.

As per media reports, both their children were present at the wedding.

Read: THIS cool crossover is actually a modified Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, check video