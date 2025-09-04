Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'
How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....
She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, heiress of L'Oreal founder has wealth of...
UPSC CMS Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in; get direct to check HERE
Premanand Maharaj talks about money, wealth after new GST rates announced, gives this advice to middle class
Baaghi 4 actress Sonam Bajwa skincare is all about sheet mask, here’s why you need them too
Who was Giorgio Armani? Celebrated designer, richest queer person, founded luxury fashion house 50 years ago, was worth...
Before The Conjuring: Last Rites release, know where to watch all conjuring movies online
PM Modi hails GST reforms: 'A double dhamaka of happiness before Diwali, Chhath Puja'
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to more than 2200, over 3000 injured; 5 things to know
BUSINESS
According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data, L’Oréal’s shares jumped 17 per cent this year. The French beauty heiress and granddaughter of L’Oreal founder Eugene Schueller, 72-year-old Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
She is richer than the richest Asian. She has a wealth more than Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani. She has a wealth of $98 billion, as she added $24 billion in eight months of the current calendar year. The French beauty heiress and granddaughter of L’Oreal founder Eugene Schueller, 72-year-old Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, has seen her wealth soar 32 per cent this year. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data, L’Oréal’s shares jumped 17 per cent this year, as it is trading close to $400. Meyers owns a 35% stake in the company that owns beauty brands such as Maybelline, Lancome, and Redken.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows Bettencourt Meyers ranked as the sixth-biggest wealth gainer this year. This year, she earned more than Alphabet cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Pop Mart CEO Wang Ning, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Each of them earned between $17 billion and $21 billion since January.
(Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Chairperson, L'Oreal)
According to the Bloomberg Index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth on September 4, 2025, stood at $97.7 billion. He was ranked at number 19 on the index, with his wealth primarily tied to his substantial stake in Reliance Industries. His position and net worth fluctuate based on market performance and company earnings, such as those from Reliance Industries. Reliance Industries Ltd. had revenue of $114 billion in the year to March 2025. Ambani controls Reliance Industries, owner of the world's largest oil refining complex. The Mumbai-based conglomerate's other businesses include polymer and chemical manufacturers.
Q1: Who is Francoise Bettencourt Meyers?
Ans: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the Chairperson of L'Oreal. She is the heiress and granddaughter of L’Oreal founder Eugene Schueller.
Q2: What is the net worth of Mukesh Ambani?
Ans: According to the Bloomberg Index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth on September 4, 2025, stood at $97.7 billion.
Summary
She has a wealth more than Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani. She has a wealth of $98 billion, as she added $24 billion in eight months of the current calendar year. The French beauty heiress and granddaughter of L’Oreal founder Eugene Schueller, 72-year-old Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, has seen her wealth soar 32 per cent this year.