She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, heiress of L'Oreal founder has wealth of...

She is richer than the richest Asian. She has a wealth more than Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani. She has a wealth of $98 billion, as she added $24 billion in eight months of the current calendar year. The French beauty heiress and granddaughter of L’Oreal founder Eugene Schueller, 72-year-old Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, has seen her wealth soar 32 per cent this year. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data, L’Oréal’s shares jumped 17 per cent this year, as it is trading close to $400. Meyers owns a 35% stake in the company that owns beauty brands such as Maybelline, Lancome, and Redken.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Bettencourt Meyers ranks 6th



The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows Bettencourt Meyers ranked as the sixth-biggest wealth gainer this year. This year, she earned more than Alphabet cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Pop Mart CEO Wang Ning, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Each of them earned between $17 billion and $21 billion since January.

(Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Chairperson, L'Oreal)

Mukesh Ambani ranks 19th

According to the Bloomberg Index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth on September 4, 2025, stood at $97.7 billion. He was ranked at number 19 on the index, with his wealth primarily tied to his substantial stake in Reliance Industries. His position and net worth fluctuate based on market performance and company earnings, such as those from Reliance Industries. Reliance Industries Ltd. had revenue of $114 billion in the year to March 2025. Ambani controls Reliance Industries, owner of the world's largest oil refining complex. The Mumbai-based conglomerate's other businesses include polymer and chemical manufacturers.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Francoise Bettencourt Meyers?

Ans: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the Chairperson of L'Oreal. She is the heiress and granddaughter of L’Oreal founder Eugene Schueller.

Q2: What is the net worth of Mukesh Ambani?

Ans: According to the Bloomberg Index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth on September 4, 2025, stood at $97.7 billion.

Summary

