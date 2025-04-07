In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Thapar shared her thoughts after watching Adolescence, a British miniseries on Netflix that explores the mental health struggles of teenagers in the age of social media.

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a popular judge on Shark Tank India, has sparked fresh debate about parenting and work-life balance. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Thapar shared her thoughts after watching Adolescence, a British miniseries on Netflix that explores the mental health struggles of teenagers in the age of social media.

As a mother to two teenage boys, Thapar said the show made her reflect deeply on her own experiences and the importance of emotional presence in parenting. “Parenting is about being available for your kids, not just physically but emotionally too. Adolescence is a wake-up call for all of us,” she wrote.

She spoke about how teenagers often idolise their parents and may develop low self-esteem if they feel they don’t meet expectations. Sharing her own story, Thapar recalled feeling misunderstood by her well-meaning parents who tried to "fix" her by encouraging her to be more feminine. Though their intentions were good, the impact left emotional scars that took years to heal.

Using the character of Jamie from the series, Thapar highlighted how lack of communication between parent and child can cause emotional damage. Jamie’s father, caught in a 70-90 hour work week, missed warning signs of his son’s declining mental health.

Thapar urged parents to give their children time, space, and emotional support rather than constantly trying to improve them. She stressed the need to build a child’s confidence and communicate love and pride openly. “If you want to work 70 hours a week, maybe don’t choose to be a parent,” she wrote.

Her post has resonated with many and added new energy to conversations around parenting, mental health, and the importance of work-life balance.