Karan Johar reviews Ikkis, calls Agastya Nanda 'outstanding', hails Dharmendra's 'towering screen presence': 'So moved by...'
YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi’s online betting case: ED seizes social media influencer’s luxury cars, check details
Shark Tank India Season 5: Who is Shaily Mehrotra? New judge of reality show, check net worth, business, other details
AR Rahman celebrates birthday at Moonwalk audio launch, Prabhu Deva shares glimpses of 'musical evening'; see viral pics
US Vice President JD Vance breaks silence over attack on Cincinnati home, ‘a crazy person...’
India issues travel advisory for Iran amid protests, urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel
Who is William Defoor? Man who attacked residence of US President JD Vance, here's all we know so far
EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here
Who is Hardik Kothiya, new judge on Shark Tank India? Know his net worth, business and more
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru turn hosts, Tamannaah Bhatia joins their intimate get-together, see viral pics
BUSINESS
Shark Tank India Season 5: The latest season of Shark Tank India will premiere on January 5, Monday, tonight. The show will feature four new judges, Shaily Mehrotra, Kanika Tekriwal, Hardik Kothiya and Pratham Mittal, along with previous judges like Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal.
Shark Tank India Season 5: The latest season of Shark Tank India will premiere on January 5, Monday, tonight. The Season 5 of Shark Tank India is anticipated to surpass the general excitement over the business reality show which is one of the first kind of a reality show. Shark Tank India Season 5 will see four new judges on the panel set to join the previous and popular judges like Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal and more.
The four new judges are: Shaily Mehrotra, Kanika Tekriwal, Hardik Kothiya and Pratham Mittal.
Shaily Mehrotra has joined many new judges and will be seen on Shark Tank Season 5 episode 1 and in subsequent others. Shaily Mehrotra is the CEO of Fixderma, a derma brand popular for effective and dermatologist-approved products. With this brand, Mehrotra blends beauty and medicine.
Shaily Mehrotra is a self-made entrepreneur as she is self-funded and started her company without the help of outside funding. Last year, the revenue of her company was worth around Rs 187 crore. On the panel of the reality show, she brings experience from the dermatology-backed skincare space.
Her derma company, Fixderma, is valued at around Rs 1,500 crore (about USD 180 million) according to reported estimates, and she holds a significant stake in the company.
Shark Tank India has become a platform where from small entrepreneurs to struggling startups, everyone gets equal platform along with advises and other help from experienced judges who have their own success stories. The show is an insight into how beginner and established ideas are considered by real professionals and what potential they hold.
The latest and fifth season of Shark Tank India will stream from January 5, 2026, monday at 10 pm on SonyLiv and Sony Entertainment Television.