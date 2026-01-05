Shark Tank India Season 5: Who is Shaily Mehrotra? New judge of reality show, check net worth, business, other details

Shark Tank India Season 5: The latest season of Shark Tank India will premiere on January 5, Monday, tonight. The Season 5 of Shark Tank India is anticipated to surpass the general excitement over the business reality show which is one of the first kind of a reality show. Shark Tank India Season 5 will see four new judges on the panel set to join the previous and popular judges like Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal and more.

The four new judges are: Shaily Mehrotra, Kanika Tekriwal, Hardik Kothiya and Pratham Mittal.

Who is Shark Tank new judge Shaily Mehrotra?

Shaily Mehrotra has joined many new judges and will be seen on Shark Tank Season 5 episode 1 and in subsequent others. Shaily Mehrotra is the CEO of Fixderma, a derma brand popular for effective and dermatologist-approved products. With this brand, Mehrotra blends beauty and medicine.

Shaily Mehrotra is a self-made entrepreneur as she is self-funded and started her company without the help of outside funding. Last year, the revenue of her company was worth around Rs 187 crore. On the panel of the reality show, she brings experience from the dermatology-backed skincare space.

What is Shaily Mehrotra net worth?

Her derma company, Fixderma, is valued at around Rs 1,500 crore (about USD 180 million) according to reported estimates, and she holds a significant stake in the company.

Shark Tank India has become a platform where from small entrepreneurs to struggling startups, everyone gets equal platform along with advises and other help from experienced judges who have their own success stories. The show is an insight into how beginner and established ideas are considered by real professionals and what potential they hold.

Shark Tank India Season 5: When and where to watch?

The latest and fifth season of Shark Tank India will stream from January 5, 2026, monday at 10 pm on SonyLiv and Sony Entertainment Television.