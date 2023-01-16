Shark Tank India Season 2: Who is the richest shark on TV show?

The second season of Shark Tank India has taken the Indian TV industry by storm, with the ‘sharks’ on the show investing and ideating in new and interesting young businesses, helping entrepreneurs in India grow their ventures.

Shark Tank India Season 2, similar to the first season of the show, has become a major hit with the audience since the ultra-wealthy judges of the show are entrepreneurs themselves. All the judges of Shark Tank India have a multi-crore net worth, with investments in many growing start-ups.

The second season of Shark Tank India features judges with a wide array of expertise. These judges aka sharks are - CarDekho group founder Amit Jain, boAt founder Aman Gupta, LensKart founder Peyush Bansal, Sugar Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Director Namita Thapar.

It must be noted that be it Amit Jain or Anupam Mittal, the net worth of each of the Shark Tank India judges is above Rs 100 crore. However, who is the richest Shark Tank India Season 2 judge? First, let’s take a look at their individual net worth.

Shark Tank India Season 2 judges net worth

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has a net worth of Rs 185 crore, as per TOI and GQ.

Peyush Bansal, who is the CEO of Lenskart, has a net worth of Rs 600 crore.

Emcure Pharmaceutical owner Namita Thapar, who leads one of the biggest pharma companies in India, has a net worth of Rs 600 crore.

As per TOI reports, founder and CMO of boAt, Aman Gupta has a total net worth of Rs 700 crore.

CEO and founder of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh has a net worth of Rs 300 crore.

Founder and CEO of CarDekho Amit Jain has a net worth of Rs 2800 crore, according to TOI.

Who is the richest Shark Tank India Season 2 judge?

With a massive empire, CarDekho CEO Amit Jain is by far the richest judge of Shark Tank India Season 2, widely surpassing all the other sharks on the judge’s panel. Amit Jain replaced BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover on Shark Tank India, who has a net worth of Rs 700 crore.

