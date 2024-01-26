Shark Tank India S3: Meet woman who was rejected by 7 companies, is now CEO of Rs 101406 crore company; was born in...

Twitter
Headlines

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off protest as Maharashtra CM Shinde accepts his demands

Meet Priyanka Panwar, single woman applicant who is now first woman SPOT commando of Uttar Pradesh

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Viral video: Bengaluru bride ditches car for Metro ride to beat traffic woes on wedding day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

UP recording highest number of colleges to increased female enrolment: Key takeaways from AISHE 2021-22 report

Outrage sparks as Salt Bae charges Rs 90 lakh bill for lavish meal in Dubai restaurant

Fastest 300 by Indian cricketers in first-class cricket history

Weight loss tips: 8 homemade drinks to shed extra kilos

Top 10 bowlers with most wickets in WTC history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: KL Rahul, Jadeja Helps India Take Command, Lead By 175 Runs

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet actress who Indian cricketer fell in love with at first sight, waited 8 years for wedding, she quit films, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Shark Tank India S3: Meet woman who was rejected by 7 companies, is now CEO of Rs 101406 crore company; was born in...

Despite her excellent academic performance and internships at reputed companies, she was rejected by seven consulting firms during the placement process. Thereafter, she was extremely disappointed and depressed and attempted suicide at the age of 22.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, season 3 of Shark Tank India started airing on TV, and the viewers are already liking it. What they are liking the most, is the refreshing change brought in the form of new sharks as the judges, which includes OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal, Inshort’s Azar Iqbal, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO and MD Radhika Gupta.

Today we will talk about the newest woman shark on the panel Radhika Gupta, who is one of India's youngest CEOs, and leads Rs 1 lakh crore company, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. 

Born in Pakistan, she was raised in four continents because her father was an Indian diplomat. She had complications at birth which ended her having a broken neck for a lifetime, which she denotes as a "weird tilt" to her head. 

"I was born with a crooked neck. If that wasn't enough to single me out - I was always the new kid in the school; dad was a diplomat. I lived in Pakistan, New York, & Delhi, before I arrived in Nigeria. My Indian accent was judged; they named me 'Apu', a character from The Simpsons," she recalled in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

The 39-year-old added that she had low self-esteem as she was always compared with her mother during her school years.

While battling it all bravely, she received a scholarship for a dual degree programme at the University of Pennsylvania, where she studied computer science engineering, economics, and management and technology. She topped there and got the award of highest honours, Summa cum laude in 2005. 

Despite her excellent academic performance and internships at reputed companies, she was rejected by seven consulting firms during the placement process.

After the seventh company said ‘no’, Radhika was extremely disappointed and depressed and attempted suicide at the age of 22.

“I’d bury my insecurities... At 22, when I got my 7th job rejection, I looked out the window & said, ‘I’ll jump.’ My friend called for help! I was wheeled into a psychiatric ward, & diagnosed as depressed. The only reason they let me go was because I said, ‘I have a job interview–it’s my only shot,” she asserted.

She sailed through it all, and worked at Wall Street in US for four year. At 25, she decided to quit it and shift to India to become an entrepreneur. She began her asset management firm with her husband and friend, which was acquired by a reputed company. She added in an interview, “A few years later, our company was acquired by Edelweiss MF—I climbed the corporate ladder. I became a saree in a room full of suits & I wanted to raise my hand for opportunities. Yet, when talk of hiring a new CEO at Edelweiss MF began, I hesitated, but my husband encouraged me, ‘You’re the best person for the job”, she shared. 

Thereafter, success followed and at 33, Radhika Gupta became one of the youngest CEO’s of India in 2017 of  Edelweiss Asset Management Co. Her company grew exponentially in just a few years. As per mint, at the time of her joining, the fund house had assets of ₹9,128 crore, this figure rose to ₹1,01,406 crore in January 2023.” 

From her rich experience, she advised women.“At some point, we need to start asking for what we deserve. Women just don’t ask enough. Your career is your responsibility. Don’t worry about someone saying no. I felt that I was qualified and deserved it. So I went and asked, and guess what, I got the position. Even after this, I always ask for what I want. Sometimes I don’t get what I ask for, but it’s important to just ask,” said the CEO.



 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Viral video: Anand Mahindra impressed by women playing cricket on a ‘different level’, watch

    Gyanvapi built on remains of pre-existing temple: Hindu side lawyer on ASI survey report

    Meet woman, a school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2; now has net worth of Rs 900 crore

    Dwayne Johnson secures full ownership of his WWE name 'The Rock', joins TKO Group Holdings as...

    Fighter box office collection day 1: Hrithik film beats lifetime haul of Kangana's Tejas, still falls short of Pathaan

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

    In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

    Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

    Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

    Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE