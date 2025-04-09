BUSINESS
Sabeer Bhatia recently raised concerns about India's engineering education system and work culture.
Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has reacted to Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia's recent remark on Indian engineers, saying Indians living in the US loved bashing India. During a recent interview on a podcast, Bhatia said that "99% of Indians who graduate as engineers join management and start giving gyaan to everybody." Now, the Shark Tank India judge also urged the government to introspect on the ongoing brain drain issue: “Dear government, please note that brain drain is a real concern and needs introspection.”
Thapar also said, "I lived in the US for 8 years and met many Indians living there who loved bashing India." The Shark Tank India judge added, "Mr Bhatia, please note that it’s easy to move to another country and give gyaan but the real impact and challenge lies in staying in your own country and facilitating change!" Check out Namita Thapar’s post here:
Latest news “Sabeer Bhatia giving gyan on quality of Indian engineers” … I lived in the US for 8 years & met many Indians living there who loved bashing India… dear government, please note that brain drain is a real concern & needs introspection… however, back to Mr Bhatia……— Namita (@namitathapar) April 9, 2025
Earlier, Bhatia raised concerns about India's engineering education system and work culture, pointing to a lack of hands-on experience, critical thinking, and real innovation. "99% of Indian engineering graduates move into management roles and start giving ‘gyaan' to everyone. But where's the work ethic? Where are the people building real products with their own hands?” Bhatia said.
READ | Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and other Asia’s richest lose Rs 397076 crore in one day as Trump tariff hits market
Drawing a comparison with China, Bhatia highlighted how inclusive and subsidised education there has made a huge difference. “China educates everyone. They subsidise education, even cars. In India, education has become a luxury for the rich. And what do many of them do? Get a degree, marry someone, and focus on dowry. What kind of mindset is that?”
Will China mend ties with India? Xi Jinping to counter Donald Trump with support of THESE countries...
Amid breakup reports with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia's statement goes viral: 'I don't take any of it personally'
Darshan Mehta, who once worked at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Brands as MD, CEO, passes away
Meet member of Kapoor family who leads company that earns Rs 253 crore per year, studied in US, close to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, he is..
Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi's co-star is missing for more than 20 years, Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali is still searching for him
Ex-employee shares THIS company taught her what IIM Ahmedabad degree couldn't: 'I lacked...'
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch GT vs RR match 23 live on TV, online?
Viral: US woman comes to Indian village to marry man 9 years younger than her, netizens call it true love
What role did Tahawwur Rana play in 26/11 Mumbai attack? US-based Pakistani terrorist to be extradited to India soon
Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela opens up about egg freezing: ‘I am a true believer in....’
Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar reacts to Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia's remark on Indian engineers: 'It's easy to...'
Elderly woman claims she saw Lord Krishna, viral video gets liked by Anushka Sharma, WATCH
Amid Sikandar's failure, Iulia Vantur defends Salman Khan-starrer: 'His true fans were...'
Iran, US prepare to reopen nuclear talks, will Tehran surrender to Donald Trump's threats?
RJ Mahvash shares adorable picture with Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating rumours after PBKS vs CSK clash, says 'through thick and thin...'
'Gym goers ka dream menu': Pic of wedding menu goes viral for listing calorie count of dishes
Best astrologer in USA Acharya Indravarman delivers deep horoscope insights and life-changing remedies
Exploring Dubai’s Luxury Lifestyle: Best Hotels, dining, and shopping with supercar
Affordable Online TRT Clinic: Access innovative hormone therapy without straining your budget
'Nurse was blasting on me, Amitabh Bachchan was like...': Lilavati Hospital nutritionist Khyati Rupani recalls time when Teji Bachchan was admitted for 11 months
How long does it take for YouTube to accept monetization? Know how to fast-track the process
Meet India’s top female star with box office collections of Rs 2500 crore in 2 years, its not Deepika, Alia, Shraddha, Priyanka, Samantha
Ram Gopal Varma says he will 'shock' Sandeep Reddy Vanga with ‘syndicate’
Anant Ambani's former nanny shares his unseen childhood pic on his birthday, lauds him for his animal safety initiatives, see post
Shruthi Narayanan makes first appearance after casting couch video leaked, gives bold speech, says this to paps: Watch viral video
'Not allowed to use restroom, make phone call': Indian woman alleges she was stripped off warm wear, frisked by male officer in US airport
EAM S Jaishankar responds to US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs: 'Our strategy has a goal which is to...'
Bank holiday 2025 on Mahavir Jayanti: Are banks open or closed on Thursday, April 10?
Historic defence deal: India to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France for Rs 63000 crore
Sonakshi Sinha wraps shoot for her Telugu debut film Jatadhara, shares BTS photos: 'Bohot dhamaal kiya'
How will Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs impact India GDP growth rate? This is what RBI has said
Rajasthan temple purification row: LoP Rahul Gandhi slams BJP's 'anti-Dalit' mindset, demands apology
AIIMS doctors perform rare surgery to remove parasitic twin from 3-year-old girl, saves her life
US President Donald Trump promises to announce 'major tariff on Pharma shortly'; here's how it could impact Indian drugmakers
Akshay Kumar stuns fans with his new kathakali look as C Sankaran Nair ahead of Kesari Chapter 2 release
Meet TMKOC fame Jethalal Gada’s father Champaklal aka Amit Bhatt, whose real age will leave you shocked; he is younger than Dilip Joshi
Jaya Bachchan once revealed why producers stopped approaching her for films after marriage: 'How could they go to Amitabh Bachchan’s...'
'No physical cards, no photocopies': Know features of new Aadhaar Card App launched by govt
Meet Binay Raghuram Shetty, son of BR Shetty, Dubai billionaire who had to sell his company for just Rs 74
Punjab Kings star batter Glenn Maxwell fined 25% of match fees for breaching this IPL code of conduct, BCCI also takes strong action
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up on why Devon Conway was given retire out despite scoring 50 during PBKS vs CSK match
Delhi: Parents protest outside DPS Dwarka over recent fee hike in school
Viral Video: RJ Mahvash celebrates, dances as Yuzvendra Chahal's Punjab Kings win against Chennai Super Kings
Kangana Ranaut launches scathing attack on Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for Rs 1 lakh electricity bill: 'Main toh kahungi yeh bhediya hi hai'
IMD weather update: Heatwave alert in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and other states, maximum temperature to go up to...
Donald Trump says tariff-hit countries are 'kissing my a**' to make a deal
Smriti Irani confirmed to return as Tulsi Virani for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot? Ekta Kapoor hints 'We are bringing politics into...'
Will EMI on your loan be reduced soon? Know what RBI has done...
Soha Ali Khan expresses disappointment over BCCI's decision to retire Pataudi Trophy: 'My father’s contribution to Indian cricket has...'
Kunal Kamra turns down Salman Khan's Bigg Boss offer: 'Rather check into a mental...'
Viral video: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir breaks the internet with her dance moves to Bollywood song Ding Dong Dole
India among 50 nations willing to lower trade tariffs, says Donald Trump admin
Jaya Bachchan birthday special: A look at how actress fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan
Delhi residents to now pay for garbage pickup, know charges introduced by MCD
Delhi government to ban petrol and diesel two-wheelers, CNG autos due to...
Ambati Rayudu vs Sidhu banter over CSK and Dhoni during last night's match
Moushami Chatterjee wasn't given a trophy at the success bash of Manoj Kumar's Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and the reason was...
Randeep Hooda reveals secret about Jaat co-star Sunny Deol: 'Inme maata aa jaati hai jab...'
US President Donald Trump raises tariffs on China to 104% amid ongoing trade war
Apple airlifted 5 planes full of iPhones from India, China in just 72 hours to escape...
Meet woman who pursued civil services dream after engineering, cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer at just...
GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy Playing XI picks for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match
Viral Video: Principal, Professor suspended after peon caught on camera evaluating students’ answer sheets
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Update: Project nearly complete, but THIS thing in Ghaziabad delays opening; check details
Tamannaah Bhatia shuts down cryptic question about ex-boyfriend Vijay Varma amid breakup reports, watch viral video
Manoj Kumar had two sons, one was actor Kunal Goswami but who was the other one, what did he do for living
CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni loses the game again as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings, netizens react 'stop expecting'
Meet 45-year-old Indian sports star who is breaking records, owner of a famous restaurant, son of a coffee planter
Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and other Asia’s richest lose Rs 397076 crore in one day as Trump tariff hits market
Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's Rs 1500 crore house Antilia is built on Waqf land, what was the legality
DNA Verified: Old video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra falsely linked to protest over Waqf Amendment Bill, know truth here
Jaat box office prediction day 1: Sunny Deol film off to a good start in advance bookings, likely to open at Rs...
Viral video: Taxi driver picks passenger seriously involved in knife fight in London
Odela 2 trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia shines as Shiva Shakthi in supernatural thriller, fans say 'only Tollywood knows how to use her'
PBKS vs CSK Match Report: Priyansh Arya shines bright with maiden IPL century as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs
Mary Kom heading for divorce with husband K Onler? Rumours say she is dating...
Can China use 'water bomb' against India? Beijing to construct 60,000 MW hydel project at...
Pakistan grants 6500 visas in a surprising move, what could be the motive behind it?
Delhi weather: Amid rising temperature, govt issues advisory, warns of heatstroke risks
Top 20 Healthcare Digital Marketing Agencies to Boost Your Practice Online
Meet woman who arranged 9,000 marriages, pioneered speed-dating, once praised by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata, she is...
EPFO news: Employees can now generate and activate UAN through face authentication; here's how
Ajay Devgn says high ticket prices is not the reason of Bollywood films flopping at box office: 'It all boils down to...'
VIRAL VIDEO: Islamists in Bangladesh vandalise Bata, KFC, Pizza Hut shops for this reason...
Raid 2 trailer launch saw Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor but Riteish Deshmukh was absent, here's why
Pakistan’s fastest passenger train runs 1,241 km, its top speed compared to India’s Vande Bharat, Rajdhaani, Shatabdi is...
Sunny Deol says Lahore 1947 is getting delayed because of Aamir Khan: 'He wants to...'
Meet man who quit as an IPS officer, now launches his party to contest elections in...; son-in-law of former minister
Meet actress, who started as background dancer, is now Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, one of highest-paid stars, net worth is...
'Miracle' Baby: Meet first UK mom to give birth after womb transplant from her own...
Dombivli SHOCKER: Two women assaulted for not speaking Marathi, thrashed for saying...
Meet former Miss India who cracked CDS exam to become Indian Army officer, her AIR was...
Why did Irrfan Khan's son Babil urge people to unfollow social media influencer Pratyush Dua?
Meet man who cleaned tables at Mcdonald’s, later left Rs 1 crore job in food industry, secured Shark Tank funding, and is now...
Viral video: UP man lays down on railway track to record reel as train passes over, arrested
Priyanka Chopra's family rents out Pune bungalow in Koregaon park, set to receive Rs. 1.49 crore for...
SHOCKING negligence! Thane woman dies of complications ahead of sterilisation procedure
Bangladesh playing with FIRE, calls for separate Hindu homeland surface amid rising minority persecution
Apoorva Mukhija shares photos of rape, death threats in first post after India’s Got Latent row: 'Don't take away...'