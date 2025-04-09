Sabeer Bhatia recently raised concerns about India's engineering education system and work culture.

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has reacted to Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia's recent remark on Indian engineers, saying Indians living in the US loved bashing India. During a recent interview on a podcast, Bhatia said that "99% of Indians who graduate as engineers join management and start giving gyaan to everybody." Now, the Shark Tank India judge also urged the government to introspect on the ongoing brain drain issue: “Dear government, please note that brain drain is a real concern and needs introspection.”

Thapar also said, "I lived in the US for 8 years and met many Indians living there who loved bashing India." The Shark Tank India judge added, "Mr Bhatia, please note that it’s easy to move to another country and give gyaan but the real impact and challenge lies in staying in your own country and facilitating change!" Check out Namita Thapar’s post here:

Latest news “Sabeer Bhatia giving gyan on quality of Indian engineers” … I lived in the US for 8 years & met many Indians living there who loved bashing India… dear government, please note that brain drain is a real concern & needs introspection… however, back to Mr Bhatia…… — Namita (@namitathapar) April 9, 2025

Earlier, Bhatia raised concerns about India's engineering education system and work culture, pointing to a lack of hands-on experience, critical thinking, and real innovation. "99% of Indian engineering graduates move into management roles and start giving ‘gyaan' to everyone. But where's the work ethic? Where are the people building real products with their own hands?” Bhatia said.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and other Asia’s richest lose Rs 397076 crore in one day as Trump tariff hits market

Drawing a comparison with China, Bhatia highlighted how inclusive and subsidised education there has made a huge difference. “China educates everyone. They subsidise education, even cars. In India, education has become a luxury for the rich. And what do many of them do? Get a degree, marry someone, and focus on dowry. What kind of mindset is that?”