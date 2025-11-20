FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shark Tank India 5: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun Alagh as new judge, who is he?

Ghazal Alagh referred to Varun as 'Papa Earth' and expressed excitement, saying her husband will be on the judges’ panel of Shark Tank India 5.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 09:18 PM IST

Shark Tank India 5: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun Alagh as new judge, who is he?
Shark Tank India 5 is all set to hit the screens soon with a new judge. Ghazal Alagh, who was a part of Shark Tank India’s first season, has revealed that her husband, Varun Alagh, will join the show’s fifth season. Recently, the makers of the show dropped a promo, which features Ghazal, who referred to Varun as 'Papa Earth' and expressed excitement, saying her husband will be on the judges’ panel of Shark Tank India 5.

In the promo, she said, "This time my role is a little different. I am not here to mentor founders. I will mentor a particular shark. You are about to get a very big surprise. You’ll not see ‘Mama Earth’ but ‘Papa Earth," she said. "New season, new swag, new Shark! Welcome aboard, Varun Alagh. Shark Tank India Season 5 coming soon," the official X handle of Shark Tank India wrote.

Who is Varun Alagh?

Varun Alagh is the CEO and co-founder of Honasa Consumer. He has joined the panel of investors for the new season of Shark Tank India. He is the husband of former judge Ghazal Alag. Varun's company is also the force behind some of India’s most influential personal-care brands, including Mamaearth, The Derma Co, Aqualogica, and Ayuga. 

Talking about joining Shark Tank India, Varun shared, “India’s entrepreneurship landscape is at a powerful inflection point, fueled by bold, new-age founders who are reshaping industries and redefining ambition. This wave of innovation isn’t just inspiring; it’s shaping the next chapter of India’s growth story. Shark Tank India empowers entrepreneurs to think bigger. I’m excited to join this season of Shark Tank India and back ideas that can transform categories and uplift communities."

 

 

Shark Tank India 5 judges

Apart from Varun Alagh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Kunal Bahl, and Mohit Yadav will also be joining Shark Tank India season 5. The show’s premiere date has not been announced as of now.

