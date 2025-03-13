The Agarwal family, promoters of Haldiram Snacks Food, may rope another investor for selling some more stake in the company.

Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder, is known for his sarcastic comments on several issues. The entrepreneur has now reacted to Singapore's investment firm Temasek acquiring a stake in Haldiram's. Mittal's comment on X (former Twitter) refers to the reported valuation of Haldiram Snacks Foods, the parent company of the popular Indian snacks brand, at nearly USD 10 billion (around Rs 8,500 crore). Reports suggest Temasek to acquire a nearly 10 per cent stake in the company for about USD 1 billion. Mittal tweeted, "Ek laakh cr ki bhujiya? Kamaal hai"

Ek laakh crki bhujiya? Kamaal hai — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) March 13, 2025

The agreement with Temasek came after months of negotiations as several PE firms, including Blackstone, Alpha Wave Global and Bain Capital-led consortiums, were in the race to pick up a stake in Haldiram Snacks Food. The Agarwal family, promoters of Haldiram Snacks Food, may rope another investor for selling some more stake in the company which had a revenue of over Rs 12,500 crore in FY24.

Haldiram Snacks Food

Haldiram Snacks Food is India's largest packed snack and sweets company and restaurant operator. It is the combined business of the two fractions of the Haldiram family - Delhi and Nagpur. Established in 1937 as a retail sweets and namkeen shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan by Ganga Bhishen Agarwal, Haldiram products are now sold in over 80 countries.

In 2022, it was announced that the packaged snacks businesses of Delhi-based Haldiram Snacks and Nagpur-based Haldiram Foods International would be first demerged and then merged into an entity named Haldiram Snacks Food. The National Company Law Tribunal has already approved the process of merger of the two fractions, while other regulatory approvals are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)