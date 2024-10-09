Shares of this Mukesh Ambani company surged by 12000% in 60 months, market cap rose to...

This company backed by Reliance, has delivered massive returns with strong Q1 FY25 results and significant growth in stock value.

Lotus Chocolate Company, now backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, has been delivering incredible returns for its shareholders. On Tuesday, its stock closed at Rs 1,896.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a 5% increase compared to the previous day’s close. The stock has reached a 52-week high of Rs 2,608.65 and a low of Rs 213, showing how much its value has fluctuated over the past year.

According to BSE data, Lotus Chocolate shares have provided exceptional returns for investors. Over the last year alone, the stock has risen by a significant 495.85%. When viewed over the last three years, the growth is even more impressive, with a return of 4,206.24%. Over the past five years, the returns are a staggering 12,059.62%, showing how much value the company has generated for long-term investors.

Strong Q1 Results for FY25

The company’s first-quarter financial results for FY25 have also been strong, further boosting investor confidence. Lotus Chocolate reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9.40 crore for Q1 FY25. This is a substantial increase compared to Rs 0.19 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q1 FY24). The company’s revenue from operations also saw a dramatic surge, jumping from Rs 32.30 crore in Q1 FY24 to Rs 141.30 crore this year.

In terms of profit before tax, the company recorded Rs 10.40 crore in Q1 FY25, a 346.35% rise from Rs 2.33 crore in the same period last year. These numbers reflect a solid performance and positive growth momentum for the company.

Reliance’s Acquisition Boosts Confidence

In May 2023, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, acquired a controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Limited. The acquisition deal, worth Rs 74 crore, officially transferred control of Lotus Chocolate to Reliance from May 24, 2023. Alongside this purchase, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), a Reliance subsidiary, also invested an additional Rs 25 crore in Lotus Chocolate's non-cumulative redeemable preference shares.

With Reliance’s backing and strong financial performance, Lotus Chocolate appears poised for continued growth. The company's stock has been a stellar performer, and investors are seeing significant returns on their investments.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

