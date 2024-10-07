Shares of THESE Tata companies drop amid Ratan Tata hospitalisation rumours

The business tycoon clarified that he was only undergoing routine medical check-ups, putting public concerns to rest

Shares of Tata Group companies fell sharply on Monday after reports emerged of Ratan Tata’s hospitalisation. However, the business tycoon quickly clarified that he was only undergoing routine medical check-ups, putting public concerns to rest.

In an Instagram post, Tata thanked everyone for their well wishes and assured the public that there was no reason to worry. He stated that he was in good spirits and undergoing regular medical care.

Despite Tata's reassurance, stocks of several Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Indian Hotels, experienced declines. However, some companies such as Tata Coffee, Tata Metaliks, and TCS saw gains, according to reports.

Among the top losers were Tejas Networks and Artson Engineering, which dropped by 5.1 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Tata Motors was also in focus as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) sales growth for September. Despite this positive news, Tata Motors’ stock dipped slightly, trading at Rs 929.95, down by 0.086 per cent. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a 50 per cent rise, including a 17 per cent increase since the beginning of 2024.

JLR’s Land Rover sales surged 47 per cent, while Jaguar sales saw a 10 per cent drop in September.