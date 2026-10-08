How was Rs 11 lakh crore wiped out in a day? Why did Sensex and Nifty crash after RBI rate hike?

India's stock market came under heavy selling pressure a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent. Market capitalisation worth Rs 11 lakh crore was wiped out as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 indices crashed. Details here.

A day after the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates by 25 basis points and shifted its monetary stance from "neutral" to "calibrated listening"; India's stock exchanges suffered, sending strong negative signals. The BSE Sensex opened 150 points below Wednesday's closing level and nosedived by 1,070 points before 1.50 PM, while the NSE index Nifty50 slipped 365 points. The other important factor pushing the index down was the crude prices in the international market. It went up 3.9% and touched $104.9 per barrel. Consequently, the market came under heavy selling pressure; it was hammered mercilessly, and market capitalisation worth about Rs 11 lakh crore was wiped out before the closure of the trading session.

Bloodbath on Dalal Street

The market cap of all BSE-listed companies on Thursday afternoon, at around 2 PM, fell Rs 11.15 trillion to Rs 461.20 trillion, compared to Rs 462.35 trillion at the closure of trading on Wednesday. The total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,70,98,931 at the opening of trading; it fell to Rs 4,62,55,625 at 1.40 PM. Before the closure of the day, the Sensex crashed 1,172.03 points or 1.61 per cent and reached 71,466.67. The Nifty50 experienced the same situation and fell 386.10 points or 1.71 per cent to reach 22,217.30 points.

Brake on auto shares, OMCs slip

Auto shares suffered, and Tube Investments of India, Bharat Forge, and Bosch experienced the worst; they were the top losers in the Nifty Auto index. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) also slipped on Dalal Street, with Interglobe Intervention and other crude oil-sensitive shares falling up to 5 per cent in Thursday's session. This was the aftershock of Brent crude soaring to $104 \in European trade hours.

(International Crude Prices on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Representative Image.))

After the Donald Trump administration instructed the Pentagon to develop strike options against Iran before the midterm elections, crude prices were set on fire. It was against the widely held expectation that the US president would refrain from escalating tensions with Tehran ahead of the November polls. On the other hand, oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico stopped production of more than 510,000 barrels per day of crude output. These were bad news for India, that imports about 85 per cent of its fuel needs, and it has been under pressure since the beginning of the US-Iran war on February 28, 2026.