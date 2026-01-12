Share Market Rise: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty climbs by 106 pts after five-day losing run

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?
BUSINESS
Escalating geopolitical tensions and unrelenting foreign fund outflows capped the sharp gains.
Share Market News: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday after facing a massive drubbing in the past five trading sessions. The rise came after bargain hunting in energy, banking and metal stocks. However, escalating geopolitical tensions and unrelenting foreign fund outflows capped the sharp gains, traders said, PTI reported.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 301.93 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 83,878.17. During the morning trade, it tumbled 715.17 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 82,861.07, breaching the 83,000 level. From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Trent, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers. On the other hand, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank were the laggards.
The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 106.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 25,790.25. The benchmark tanked 209.9 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 25,473.40 in morning trade.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,769.31 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,595.84 crore, according to exchange data. In the past five trading days, the BSE benchmark declined 2,185.77 points or 2.54 per cent, and the Nifty tumbled 645.25 points or 2.45 per cent.