Share Market Rise: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty climbs by 106 pts after five-day losing run

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'

Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple

Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic

Dhurandhar's rapper Flipperachi to storm India after viral Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, here's when and where he'll perform live

Who is Virendra Sembi? Gangster linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, killed by rival gang

Karur Stampede case: CBI questions Thalapathy Vijay for hours over seven-hour delay and serious safety lapses at event

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben conclude three-day Udaipur wedding with traditional Hindu ceremony, inside video goes viral

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering bouts of unconsciousness

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Share Market Rise: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty climbs by 106 pts after five-day losing run

Escalating geopolitical tensions and unrelenting foreign fund outflows capped the sharp gains.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 05:27 PM IST

Share Market Rise: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty climbs by 106 pts after five-day losing run
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Share Market News: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday after facing a massive drubbing in the past five trading sessions. The rise came after bargain hunting in energy, banking and metal stocks. However, escalating geopolitical tensions and unrelenting foreign fund outflows capped the sharp gains, traders said, PTI reported.

BSE Sensex gains 301 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 301.93 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 83,878.17. During the morning trade, it tumbled 715.17 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 82,861.07, breaching the 83,000 level. From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Trent, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers. On the other hand, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

NSE Nifty climbs 106 points

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 106.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 25,790.25. The benchmark tanked 209.9 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 25,473.40 in morning trade.

FIIs offload equities worth Rs 3769 crore

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,769.31 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,595.84 crore, according to exchange data. In the past five trading days, the BSE benchmark declined 2,185.77 points or 2.54 per cent, and the Nifty tumbled 645.25 points or 2.45 per cent.

READ | TCS Q3 Results: Ratan Tata's company's net profit falls 14% to Rs 10657 crore; check details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?
Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A loo
Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic
Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to gf
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement