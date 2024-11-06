Sensex surged over 1,000 points as Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. Presidential election.

The Indian stock market saw a strong rally on Wednesday as the Sensex jumped over 1,000 points after Republican candidate Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. Presidential elections. The Sensex rose by ,901.50 points to settle at 80,378.13 while the Nifty surged 270.75 points to 24,484.05. This boost was largely fueled by positive reactions from major technology stocks, which led the gains on the index.\

Among the top-performing stocks were IT giants TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, all of which saw significant increases in their share prices. Investors were optimistic about the impact of Trump’s win on the technology sector, driving demand for these stocks.

On the other hand, some stocks faced losses. Indusind Bank, Titan Company, HUL, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were among the top losers on the Sensex. Despite these losses, the overall sentiment remained positive as traders responded to the U.S. election results and anticipated policy changes that could favor certain sectors.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

