Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Never held a bat, this is not IPL': Ex-BCB secretary launches scathing attack on ICC chairman Jay Shah over T20 World Cup row

BIG relief to Venezuela: Trump cancels second wave of attacks after cooperation with Delcy Rodriguez

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio considers 2.5% public offering in...

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...

MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'

India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching and shootings of Hindus increase

Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...

Brooklyn Beckham serves legal notice to parents David Beckham and Victoria, bars direct contact as family rift deepens

BIG embarrassment for Pakistan: Top Israeli diplomat rejects Pak Army's role in Gaza Strip

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wa

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep g

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts

The fall comes as investors turned cautious due to growing concerns over potential US tariff hikes amid lingering geopolitical worries.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Share Market News: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined under selling pressure for the fifth straight session on Friday, falling nearly 1 per cent. The fall comes as investors turned cautious due to growing concerns over potential US tariff hikes amid lingering geopolitical worries. The relentless foreign capital flight from Indian markets also affected the market sentiment, traders said.

BSE Sensex slips to 83,576

The 30-share BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and tumbled 604.72 points, or 0.72 per cent, to sink below the 84,000-level and settle at 83,576.24. During the day, it dropped 778.68 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 83,402.28. From the 30-Sensex firms, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were among the biggest laggards. However, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

NSE Nifty drops to 25,683

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 193.55 points or 0.75 per cent to 25,683.30.

Rupee falls 26 paise to close at 90.16 against US dollar

The rupee declined 26 paise to settle at 90.16 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by elevated global crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows amid rising geopolitical tensions. A stronger greenback and weak sentiment in domestic equity markets are putting further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...
Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wa
Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...
Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep g
MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'
MEA reacts to Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'PM Modi...'
India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching and shootings of Hindus increase
India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching
Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...
Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement