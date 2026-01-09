Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts

The fall comes as investors turned cautious due to growing concerns over potential US tariff hikes amid lingering geopolitical worries.

Share Market News: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined under selling pressure for the fifth straight session on Friday, falling nearly 1 per cent. The fall comes as investors turned cautious due to growing concerns over potential US tariff hikes amid lingering geopolitical worries. The relentless foreign capital flight from Indian markets also affected the market sentiment, traders said.

BSE Sensex slips to 83,576

The 30-share BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and tumbled 604.72 points, or 0.72 per cent, to sink below the 84,000-level and settle at 83,576.24. During the day, it dropped 778.68 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 83,402.28. From the 30-Sensex firms, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were among the biggest laggards. However, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

NSE Nifty drops to 25,683

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 193.55 points or 0.75 per cent to 25,683.30.

Rupee falls 26 paise to close at 90.16 against US dollar

The rupee declined 26 paise to settle at 90.16 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by elevated global crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows amid rising geopolitical tensions. A stronger greenback and weak sentiment in domestic equity markets are putting further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.