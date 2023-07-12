Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

India’s leading law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) has roped in well-known business and corporate lawyer Hemant Batra to lead its business growth and geographical expansion, industry sources have revealed.

Hemant has previously been the founder of a successful transnational legal consultancy business and global knowledge initiative.

Sources add that in his new role as a Lead – New Ventures & Growth, Hemant will work closely with Pallavi and Shardul Shroff in scaling up existing verticals as well as exploring newer business verticals for the firm. He will also be responsible for SAM’s foray into uncharted geographies both nationally and internationally.

SAM is one of India’s leading law firms with more than 800 lawyers and upwards of 160 partners. It provides services across a number of practices like general corporate, private equity, capital market, banking & finance, insolvency & bankruptcy, competition law, litigation & ADR, IPR, Tax, Public policy, and project finance.

Interestingly, Hemant started his career in law in 1991 with Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff & Co. Hemant started his own law practice and ventures in 1996 and later established a Swiss Verein structure legal and business consulting entity, which allowed global law firms to come together to promote a single unified brand whilst maintaining their own financial independence and legal liability. He is also Vice-President of SAARCLAW (a regional apex body of SAARC), representing India. He is a mentor at several prestigious schools of law and business and an elected lifetime member of the General Assembly of the Union of International Association (UIA), a research institute and documentation center, based in Brussels. He is also a special TV host at Sansad TV.