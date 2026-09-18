Tata Sons Boardroom Battle: Shapoorji Mistry praises PM Modi, bats for NITI Ayog

SP Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and welcomed the RBI directive on Tata Sons. Details here.

The boardroom battle at Bombay House is taking a bizarre turn. After the reappointment of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran amid Noel Tata's opposition, Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has praised PM Modi and welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's order on the status of the philanthropic trust.

Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry praises PM Modi

He said in a statement, " I wish to place on record my profound admiration for the exemplary leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji, particularly his commitment to strengthening institutions and enabling them to discharge their responsibilities with clarity, authority and purpose." He added, The establishment and development of institutions such as NITI Aayog, the emphasis on transparent and accountable governance, and the Government’s stated respect for the Reserve Bank of India’s autonomy, reflect the conviction that a strong India rests on strong institutions."

SP Group welcomes RBI directive

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds an 18.37% stake in Tata Sons, it is valued at between Rs 1.8 lakh crore and Rs 2.3 lakh crore. Welcoming the RBI direction on Tata Sons, Mistry said, "I receive the Reserve Bank of India’s decision with deep respect and profound humility. I welcome the decision wholeheartedly, and I believe it marks a pivotal moment not merely for Tata Sons, but for the principles of transparency, accountability, fairness and responsible institution-building that should guide enterprises of national importance."

The RBI classified Tata Sons as an "upper-layer" non-banking financial company in 2023 and asked it to go public within three years. The deadline expired on September 30, 2025. Tata Sons repaid more than Rs. 21,000 crore of debt and exited the NBFC framework in an attempt to escape RBI regulation. However, the central bank changed the rule in July, 2026 and said that any NBFC with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more is in the upper layer. As Tata Sons has assets of Rs 2.01 lakh crore, it could not qualify for the exemption that government-owned NBFCs get. The RBI filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court and prayed that it should be heard before any order is passed on the subject.

Batting for the public listing of Tata Sons, Mistry said, "I have repeatedly said that the public listing of Tata Sons is not merely a financial or regulatory matter. It is a social and moral imperative. It is about strengthening transparency and public accountability in one of India’s most consequential business institutions, while preserving and advancing the extraordinary philanthropic purpose that lies at the heart of the Tata legacy. "

Mistry: RBI directive not a victory

However, what may be called a reconciliatory gesture, the SP Group chairman also said the RBI directive on the public listing is not a victory for any stakeholder in the salt-to-software conglomerate. He said, "This landmark decision should not be viewed as a victory of one stakeholder over another. It should be viewed as an opportunity to bring people and institutions together. The listing of Tata Sons can become a bridge. A bridge between shareholders and Trusts, between private heritage and public accountability, between generations of stewardship, and between India’s great past and the extraordinary future that lies ahead."