In a significant move for the fintech industry, FiatPe, a leading digital payments innovator, has announced a strategic investment in Neokred, a pioneering BFSI customer experience platform. This collaboration is set to reshape financial transactions by merging FiatPe’s expertise in secure digital payments with Neokred’s customer engagement solutions.

As part of this strategic move, Richika Dadheech, the visionary founder of FiatPe, has been appointed to Neokred’s Board of Directors. Richika is widely recognized for revolutionizing the digital payments ecosystem in India, empowering businesses—especially in underserved sectors—with scalable, transparent, and secure payment solutions. Under her leadership, FiatPe has processed over $5 billion in yearly transactions, making it a trusted name in fintech.

Neokred, known for its innovative financial platforms like Collectbot, sees Richika’s appointment as a crucial step in its mission to streamline financial solutions for businesses. With a deep understanding of market needs, financial inclusion, and fintech innovation, Richika’s expertise perfectly complements Neokred’s vision of enhancing customer engagement and transaction efficiency.

"FiatPe has always been about enabling businesses and individuals to achieve more through technology. With Neokred, I look forward to extending this vision to a wider audience and collaborating to redefine financial transactions for the future," said Richika Dadheech.

This partnership underscores the growing importance of fintech leaders who understand the nuances of financial technology and are driving solutions tailored for diverse markets in India and overseas. With FiatPe’s robust digital payment infrastructure and Neokred’s customer-centric financial solutions, this alliance is set to revolutionize the way businesses onboard, engage, and manage transactions.