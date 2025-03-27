India is home to 284 billionaires whose cumulative wealth rose by 10 per cent to Rs 98 lakh crore.

With 92 billionaires, Shanghai has overtaken Mumbai to become Asia’s billionaire capital, as per data released by Hurun Global List 2025. Mumbai now has 90 billionaires, just two positions short of Shangahi. Mumbai added 11 billionaires to take the total up to 90 such super-rich people. India is home to 284 billionaires whose cumulative wealth rose by 10 per cent to Rs 98 lakh crore, or a third of the country's GDP, the report said. India now ranks third in the world for a number of billionaires. The country has surpassed China in the average wealth of every billionaire, which is Rs 34,514 crore as against Rs 29,027 crore in China.

The list, which considers January 15 as the cut-off, said that 175 Indian billionaires have seen a rise in wealth over the past year, while 109 saw their net worth decline or remain the same. Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia, with a fortune of Rs 8.6 lakh crore, despite a Rs 1 lakh crore drop from last year. Gautam Adani's wealth rose by 13% to Rs 8.4 trillion. India added 13 new billionaires this year, bringing the total to 284.

