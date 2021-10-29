Headlines

Shaktikanta Das reappointed as RBI Governor for another term, here's a look at his career

The 64-year-old Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Chief Shaktikanta Das is a postgraduate from St Stephen's College, Delhi University.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2021, 09:59 AM IST

Shaktikanta Das will remain the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for another three years. The Government of India on Friday extended his tenure for another term. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as RBI Governor for a period of three years beyond December 10, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," read an official statement.

Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 11, 2018, for three years succeeding Urjit Patel. Shaktikanta Das is a 1980 batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre. Earlier, he served as a Secretary in the Department of Revenue and the Department of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance.

With an extension in tenure, he will continue in that position till December 2024. Prior to his appointment as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, the former IAS officer was acting as a Member of the 15th Finance Commission and G20 Sherpa of India. 

He has held important positions in the Central and State Governments in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, and Infrastructure among others. Shaktikanta Das also served as India's Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The 64-year-old Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Chief Shaktikanta Das is a postgraduate from St Stephen's College, Delhi University. 

