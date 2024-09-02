Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

One97 Technologies Private Limited, Bangladesh specializes in payment gateways, digital wallets, and bespoke software solutions, catering to a global clientele.

Shakil Khan is a highly skilled programmer, trainer, and public speaker with more than 13 years of experience in web and mobile application development for customers in different countries. He is also the founder, and CEO of One97 Technologies Private Limited, Bangladesh a software development firm and an IT training center established in 2019. With his current online agency, One97 Technologies, he has experienced tremendous growth in a relatively short period while being recognized for a team of skilled developers that has been delivering quality web design and software development projects.

One97 Technologies Private Limited, Bangladesh specializes in payment gateways, digital wallets, and bespoke software solutions, catering to a global clientele. Some of the strategic services that have remained a key focus include merchant acquisition, payment gateway, software solutions and development, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital wallet services, e-commerce, consulting and advisory services, and business intelligence and data analysis.

Merchant Acquisition

Vendor management is the foundation of any chain-based business that relies on a network of affiliated merchants or service providers. Poling entails choosing, recruiting, and keeping merchants who can best serve the interests of the business’s customers. Effective merchant acquisition involves knowing the target audience, strong communication and ensuring that merchant services fit perfectly within the business environment. Successful partnerships with merchants can lead to increased sales, higher customer satisfaction, and, therefore, higher revenues.

Software Development

Custom software interventions enable organizations to develop solutions according to certain requirements, improve business services, and optimize performance. From applications for smartphones to large-scale business solutions, software development offers the means to facilitate work, optimize resources and supply exceptional customer value. With the help of cutting-edge technologies, the business can introduce new products and services which consumers might need shortly.

Cloud Computing and Hosting

The use of cloud solutions has become a new standard for doing business since it provides agility, adaptability, and cost efficiency for computing resources. Moving to the cloud allows companies to minimize the need for physical resources, to organize communication intercompany and to guarantee access to the information from any point of the world. Cloud hosting services offer the required platform for elite applications to allow companies to attend to customer needs satisfactorily and with promptness and security.

Cybersecurity Solutions

With the increased dependence on digital platforms by various firms, the demand for strong cybersecurity measures has never been higher. Hackers are always innovating, and a single instance of unauthorized access could severely harm a company’s reputation and profitability. Protective measures consist of threat identification, data encryption, limitations on system accessibility, and protection assessments conducted consistently to guard against unauthorized exposure to information that is sensitive. When adopting a proactive approach to cybersecurity, companies can safeguard their operations against threats and guarantee their security.

Digital Wallet Services

E-wallet solutions are becoming a new trend for consumers and businesses to conduct their transactions. Mobile payments are an outgoing technology that enables increased convenience in payment methods and helps customers save time. In the case of companies, adopting the services of a digital wallet can help enhance their sales, Shorter transaction costs, and better cash flow. If the current trends in the use of mobile money are anything to go by, the businesses that adopt the use of digital wallet solutions will stand better chances of satisfying existing and potential customers.

E-commerce Solutions

With the increase of ‘‘online’ shopping, e-commerce solutions are crucial for companies who want to grow and gain more customers. Advanced e-commerce solutions offer businesses everything that they require to run an online shop, to process transactions and to fulfill orders. Through a smoother purchase journey, consumers can be won and retained, sales increased, and brand loyalty cultivated. Moreover, e-commerce solutions allow users to use data analysis features to conclude customers’ behavior and preferences for targeted advertising.

Consulting and Advisory Services

Bearing in mind that consulting and advisory services are a significant part of the present stream business environment, the presented topic is focused on the role of consulting and advisory services in supporting companies in solving various issues. Regardless of whether a business needs help with strategic planning, process optimization, or digital transformation, consulting services will be able to offer the necessary skills to help the business get the job done. The support of experienced consultants means a new outlook on the existing situation, critical analysis, and the implementation of the correct strategies that will help in successful development.

Data Analysis & Business Intelligence

Through data analysis and business intelligence, one is in a better position to make the right decisions that will make the business more competitive in the current world that is dominated by data. With the help of modern analytics, insights are gained from data, trends are found, and informed decisions are made. BI tools allow organizations to graphically display information, track performance indicators, and improve their performance. By using data analysis and business intelligence tools in a business, it is possible to make better decisions, understand the market and achieve better results.

Therefore, to be successful in today’s business world, businesses require comprehensive solutions which include merchant acquisition solutions, software solutions, cloud solutions, IT security solutions, digital wallet solutions, e-solutions, business consultancy and advisory services, and business intelligence and analytical solutions. Incorporating these elements into business operations helps firms to increase competitiveness, advance innovations, and manage sustainability for lasting success.

Aside from his business success,Shakil has garnered much coverage and acclaim for his charitable efforts, with the media and government taking note of him. His tutorials and consultancy services in Arts and Computing Science have earned him the respect of millions of people and humanity in general as he goes on sharing his creativity and helping other people in the technology sector.Shakil Khan is experienced in various IT technologies and uses them to develop modern web and mobile applications.