King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, has been a Bollywood icon for decades with his stellar performances and box office success. As of 2025, he holds the title of the richest Khan in Bollywood. According to the Hurun India Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is an incredible Rs 7,300 crore, making him not only the richest Khan but also the wealthiest actor in India. According to Forbes, he earns between Rs 150 crore to Rs 250 crore per film, making him Bollywood’s highest-paid actor.

SRK’s fortune is driven by his multifaceted career, including his successful ventures as an actor, producer, and businessman. He owns Red Chillies Entertainment, a production house and VFX company, which has produced several blockbusters such as Jawan, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, and Main Hoon Na. He is also the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which won the IPL 2024 championship and is now valued at Rs 942 crore, according to The Times of India report.

SRK’s real estate portfolio is equally impressive, spanning cities such as Dubai and London. However, his most iconic property remains Mannat, his primary residence in Mumbai, valued at Rs 200 crore. He resides there with his wife, Gauri Khan, and their three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan’s famous bungalow, Mannat, located in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand area, has become a landmark and a dream home for many of his fans. He bought it in 2001 for Rs 13.01 crore, and its value has since risen to around Rs 200 crore today.

In addition to owning Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan has recently taken on rent two duplex apartments at the posh Pali Hill locality in Mumbai. As per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, he is renting these luxury homes for Rs 8.67 crore for three years. The two duplex apartments are in the building, named ‘Puja Casa’, located at Pali Hill, Khar, in Mumbai.

As per documents, two duplexes are in the Puja Casa building which are on the first-second and seventh-eight floors.

The actor has taken one duplex apartment on rent from actor Jackky Bhagnani and his elder sister Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The rental agreements are for 36 months, Zapkey said.