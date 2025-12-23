Meet man who lived in Mumbai chawl, once sold books on street, now runs Rs 200,000,000,000 company in Dubai, has this Shah Rukh Khan link

From Mumbai’s Ghatkopar slums to a Rs 5,000-crore Dubai project launched by Shah Rukh Khan, Rizwan Sajan’s journey defines grit and ambition.

When flats worth Rs 5,000 crore were sold on the first day of the launch, real estate pundits were shocked. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan launched the project named Shahrukhz By Danube. Sharing the joke with Dubai-based Indian businessman Rizwan Sajan, he wondered if he could not buy a flat in the building named after him. The 55-tower project on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai will feature 488 units spread over more than 1 million square feet of built-up area. The price of the flats begins with AED 2 million, and the total project valuation is more than AED 2.1 billion, or over Rs 5,000 crore.

The much-hyped construction project was launched in a glitzy show held in Dubai in the presence of more than 6,500 people. However, behind the pomp and show, glitz and glory, lies a success story full of painstaking struggle. The Chairman of the Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan, was born and brought up in the slums of Ghatkopar, a suburban neighbourhood of Mumbai, the tinsel town. The boy from a lower-middle class family dropped out of school at the age of 16 and did small-time odd jobs to support his family. He sold books and firecrackers and delivered milk to doorsteps to have two square meals a day.

The poor boy from Ghatkopar moved to Dubai in 1981 to join his uncle's building material business as a trainee salesman. Before he could eke out his name, the first Gulf War began in 1991 and Sajan returned to Mumbai. However, he decided to use the skills that he had honed as a salesman and established the Danube Group in 1993 as a small trading firm specialising in building materials. His hard work paid off; he not only made the company turn around soon but also diversified into home decor and real estate development. His company kept on growing, and now the Danube Group has operations in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, India, China, and, Canada. It has turned into a multi-billion-dollar business conglomerate.

Taking one step forward, in 2006, Rizwan Sajan set up Milano, which deals in sanitary solutions. He launched Danube Home for home furnishings in 2008. Soon, the company established itself as one of the region's largest home décor retailers and expanded its footprint across the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and beyond. The Danube Group established Alucopanel in 2012 for manufacturing aluminum composite panels.

After trying his hand in the related fields, Sajan entered into the real estate construction business in 2014. He set up Danube Properties, and soon the company became a significant player in the UAE's property market. It has completed many projects, including residential towers and luxury developments. Danube Properties collaborated with brands of international repute like Aston Martin, Fashion TV, and Tonino Lamborghini Casa.

Rizwan Sajan changed the real estate market of the UAE by introducing the concept of 1% payment plan. Under this plan, the buyers are allowed to pay just 1% of the total cost, begin using the property, and pay the rest of the amount in monthly installments. This brought him the nickname of "Dubai’s 1% Man." Danube Building Materials FZCO is the flagship company of the group. It has become one of the largest suppliers in the GCC countries and offers more than 25,000 products and comprehensive value-added services.

After consolidating his position in the real estate and related sectors, Rizwan Sajan diversified his business and acquired the rights to Filmfare Middle East in 2018. Danube Group also diversified into hospitality with Danube Hospitality in 2019. It launched Danube Sports in 2022.