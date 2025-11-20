FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shaadi.com IPO: Anupam Mittal plans stock market debut, know how will it change his net worth

Anupam Mittal's net worth is tied to the value of his equity in Shaadi.com and his investment portfolio. With the IPO, his company's valuation will potentially increase, impacting liquidity and the perceived value of his stake.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 01:06 PM IST

Shaadi.com IPO: Anupam Mittal plans stock market debut, know how will it change his net worth
Anupam Mittal's matchmaking service Shaadi.com is considering launching an initial public offering(IPO). People Interactive India Pvt., operator of the marriage matchmaking service, has held discussions with investment bankers in the last few weeks to explore the possibility of a stock market listing, as per reports from Bloomberg. Though talks are in an early stage, discussions are ongoing, and details are being discussed. Though no advisors have been appointed for the matter, the valuation, timing and structure of the offering are reportedly being decided, the report added.

How will Shaadi.com IPO change Anupam Mittal's net worth?

Currently, Anupam Mittal's net worth reportedly stands at around Rs 185 crore (approximately $22.2 million USD) as of 2025. If and when Shaadi.com, with a market cap to be around Rs 2,500 crore (approximately $300 million USD) as of 2025, goes public, it would likely increase Mittal's net worth significantly. Mittal's net worth is tied to the value of his equity in his companies and his investment portfolio.  With the IPO, the Shaadi.com valuation will potentially increase, impacting liquidity and the perceived value of his stake.
Hence, Mittal's wealth would then fluctuate with the public market's performance of the stock.

About Anupam Mittal's Shaadi.com

Shaadi.com is a prominent online matchmaking and matrimonial service targeting the South Asian community globally. It is among India’s oldest and largest digital matrimonial services, competing against the likes of Matrimony.com Ltd., which went public in 2017, and Jeevansathi.com parent Info Edge India Ltd. Its core market is India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh; it operates globally and offers specific filters to find matches based on location, religion, community and mother tongue.

The possibility of Shaadi.com IPO comes at a time when Mittal's fellow judge on ‘Shark Tank India’, Peyush Bansal, has taken Lenskart public. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
