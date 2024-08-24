Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal reacts to Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol flying 1600 km to work, says, 'what happened to...'

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal has criticised Starbucks' new CEO, Brian Niccol, for not "leading by example." Mittal expressed his concerns on X, formerly known as Twitter, after it was revealed that Niccol will fly 1600 km daily to work on private jet from Newport Beach, California, to Starbucks’ headquarters in Seattle three times a week

Niccol, who was recently appointed as Starbucks’ CEO, replaces Laxman Narasimhan, who was removed following the company's declining sales. According to a filing with the SEC, Niccol will receive an annual salary of $1.6 million, along with a potential cash bonus ranging from $3.6 million to $7.2 million, depending on the company’s performance.

Mittal’s comment, "What happened to leading by example?" might suggest that Niccol should consider moving closer to Seattle instead of commuting such a long distance.

What happened to leading by example? https://t.co/8UCqqZPlrP — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) August 24, 2024

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Mittal has voiced concerns about Starbucks. Earlier this month, he criticised the company for losing its way, saying it had become more of a dessert store than a coffee shop. He also warned that unless Starbucks returns to its roots or reinvents its purpose, its value will continue to decline.