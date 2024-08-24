Twitter
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune, four occupants injured

Not Nirupa Roy, this actress was first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's mother in Deewaar

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 before iPhone 16 launch, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in several parts of this state; check forecast for other states

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha welcome baby boy, reveal their son's name

'Galati ho gaya': Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting MS Dhoni from his all-time India XI

Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal reacts to Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol flying 1600 km to work, says, 'what happened to...'

Mittal expressed his concerns on X, formerly known as Twitter, after it was revealed that Niccol will fly 1600 km daily to work on private jet

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal reacts to Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol flying 1600 km to work, says, 'what happened to...'
    Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal has criticised Starbucks' new CEO, Brian Niccol, for not "leading by example." Mittal expressed his concerns on X, formerly known as Twitter, after it was revealed that Niccol will fly 1600 km daily to work on private jet from Newport Beach, California, to Starbucks’ headquarters in Seattle three times a week 

    Niccol, who was recently appointed as Starbucks’ CEO, replaces Laxman Narasimhan, who was removed following the company's declining sales. According to a filing with the SEC, Niccol will receive an annual salary of $1.6 million, along with a potential cash bonus ranging from $3.6 million to $7.2 million, depending on the company’s performance.

    Mittal’s comment, "What happened to leading by example?" might suggest that Niccol should consider moving closer to Seattle instead of commuting such a long distance. 

    Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Mittal has voiced concerns about Starbucks. Earlier this month, he criticised the company for losing its way, saying it had become more of a dessert store than a coffee shop. He also warned that unless Starbucks returns to its roots or reinvents its purpose, its value will continue to decline.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
