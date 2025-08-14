Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here
BUSINESS
The order was communicated to the company on August 13. The Indian IT firm's market cap climbed to Rs 6 lakh crore on August 14.
Infosys news: In a major blow to Indian IT firm Infosys, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore has imposed a penalty of 97,035 Singapore dollars (around Rs 66 lakh) on it, the IT company said in a regulatory filing. The order was communicated to the company on August 13, PTI reported.
According to data shared by Infosys on late Wednesday evening, the Singapore Authority has levied the penalty of 97,035.9 SGD, which pertains to "Singapore GST payment for the period April 2025 to June 2025. The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore administers and collects taxes. "There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company," Infosys said.
The Indian IT firm currently has a market cap of Rs 6 lakh crore, as of August 14. The company's shares closed at Rs 1,448 on Thursday.
Infosys has acquired a 75 per cent stake in Versent Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra Group, to form a joint venture aimed at accelerating AI-led cloud and digital transformation for Australian enterprises. Telstra will retain the remaining 25 per cent stake, while Infosys will have operational control of the firm.
In the June quarter, Infosys posted a net profit of Rs 6,921 crore, which was a 1.6 per cent decline from the previous quarter, while revenue grew 3.3 per cent sequentially to Rs 42,279 crore. The company was also boosted by deal wins totalling USD 3.8 billion in the period. The company revised the lower end of its full-year revenue growth guidance to 1%, up from its earlier projection of zero growth.