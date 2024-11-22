Gulita has three basements and it has a large lawn and a swimming pool. Unique side tables and various gorgeous sofa sets may be found in the living area.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, among the wealthiest people in the world, are known for their extravagant lifestyle and impressive real estate holdings across the globe. Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, wed Anand Piramal in a sumptuous ceremony in December 2018. Isha Ambani used to live in her family's lavish Mumbai residence, Antilia, which is the most costly house in India. Isha moved into a beautiful home after marrying Anand Piramal, and the two of them led a wonderful life together. The luxurious mansion known as the Isha Ambani Mansion in Gulita is a dream come true for everyone.

Because of its stunning view of the Arabian Sea, Isha Ambani's house is one of the most sought-after properties in the neighbourhood.

Anand Piramal's rich parents, Ajay and Swati Piramal, gave the house as a wedding gift. The real estate and pharmaceutical industries are of great interest to the Piramal family. Isha Ambani lives in a 5,000-square-foot ultra-luxury villa in Gulita. The home is valued Rs 450 crores, according to Mint.

According to reports, the house was purchased by Anand Piramal's parents in 2012 for USD 61.2 million. Before the Piramals, Hindustan Unilever owned the site. The beautiful glass facade of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's five-story luxury home was made using 3D modelling to mimic a steel structure with a diamond pattern. The London-based engineering firm Eckersley O'Callaghan was in charge of turning this project into a masterpiece, according to Reuters. Everything royal is present in the house, including large, exquisite chandeliers, high ceilings, and contemporary furnishings.

Gulita features a swimming pool, a spacious garden, and three basements. The living space has a variety of beautiful sofa sets and unique side tables. Beautiful artwork adorned the walls of the living room, and the furnishings were created particularly for the family of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.