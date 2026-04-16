Sensex up by 500 points, Nifty remains above 24000 amid hopes of easing US-Iran tensions; What investors should note?
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BUSINESS
Amid possible easing of US-Iran tensions following reports that Iran could allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian equities market further jumped, with BSE Sensex opening at 78,617 up by 500 points, while the Nifty was at 24, 371.75 at 9:18 am on Thursday.
Amid possible easing of US-Iran tensions following reports that Iran could allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian equities market further jumped, with BSE Sensex opening at 78,617 up by 500 points, while the Nifty was at 24, 371.75 at 9:18 am on Thursday.
Sensex gained 544.57 pts or 0.70% to 78,655.81 at 9.19 am, and Nifty 50 was up 150.20 pts or 0.62% to 24,381.50, as the benchmark Brent crude contract was steady around $95 per barrel
Overall, the market setup suggests a positive-to-range-bound start, supported by global cues and strength in the GIFT Nifty. However, after the recent sharp rally, the market may witness some consolidation or profit booking at higher levels. Sustaining above the 24,450–24,500 zone will be crucial for further upside momentum," says Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst, Choice Broking.
Previously, Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply higher, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,200 mark, supported by broad - based buying across sectors. Market sentiment strengthened further after US President Donald Trump indicated that a second round of discussions could be on the table. At the close, the Sensex advanced 1,263 .67 points (+ 1.64 %) to settle at 78,111.24, while the Nifty gained 388 .65 points (+ 1.63 %) to end at 24,231.30.
As per Reuters report, oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday as hopes for easing U.S.-Iran tensions, with Brent crude futures dropping 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $94.49 a barrel at 0021 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 70 cents, or 0.8%, at $90.59 a barrel.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS), opens new tab rose 0.9%, putting the benchmark on track for a third consecutive day of gains, while Japan's Nikkei rose 2.2% to a fresh record. S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.2% higher.