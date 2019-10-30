Sensex touches 40,000, Nifty above 11,800 on US Fed rate cut expectations

Sensex on Wednesday reclaimed 40,000 benchmark after Public Sector Banks led the gain on the markets following reports that the US Federal Reserve is likely to announce an interest-rate cut on Wednesday.

Sensex was trading at 40,110.38 following a gain of 278.54 (0.70%) at 1:30 pm. The Nifty-50 index also gained crucial 70 points (0.59%) to cross the 11,800-mark and was trading at 11,856.20.

The gain was led by the PSBs with Central Bank of India gaining over 10%, Syndicate Bank up by 8% and State Bank of India (SBI) gaining 3%.

Speaking on the stock market outlook Prakash Pandey, MD & CEO at Plutus Advisors told Zee Biz, "This control in the rally at Indian indices is mainly caused by the stock investor's going neutral ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting. However, the share market is overall bullish and Nifty is sustaining above the 11,730 levels which are an indication that it is poised to scale 12,000 in the coming few trade sessions."

Fed is likely to cut interest rates by 25 bps and if the speculation comes correct, then the market would soon skyrocket, he said.

Telecom stocks including that of Bharti Airtel also traded in the green. Other major gainers were BHEL, ITC, Reliance Infrastructure and Infosys.

Auto shares were, however, in loss with Tata Motors and Eicher Motors being the top losers.