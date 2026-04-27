Sensex surges over 400 points, Nifty above 24000 amid hope of US-Iran peace talks; What investors should note

On the Sensex, Sun Pharma, Zomato-parent Eternal, and Bajaj Finserv led the gainers, rising up to 3%. Bucking the uptrend, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the top laggards, falling as much as 5%.

The Indian equity benchmarks started Monday’s session on a positive note, extending gains as trading progressed. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both opened higher compared to their previous closes, signalling improved sentiment after three straight sessions of losses last week. Buying momentum picked up as the morning advanced, with the Sensex crossing a key psychological level and the Nifty reclaiming higher ground.

Sensex Nifty today: Top gainers, top losers (early trend)

As of 9:08 AM on April 27, 2026, the BSE Sensex was at 76,856.99, up 192.78 points or 0.25% from its previous close of 76,664.21. The index opened at 76,856.05. The NSE Nifty also opened higher at 23,945.45, up 47.50 points or 0.20% from its previous close of 23,897.95. In early trade, the opening level doubled as both the day’s high and low. Buying momentum picked up by 9:19 AM. The Sensex jumped to 77,052.77, up 388.56 points or 0.51%, crossing the 77,000 mark. The Nifty climbed to 24,035.70, gaining 137.75 points or 0.58%. The early upmove comes after the indices closed lower for three straight sessions on April 24.

On the Sensex, Sun Pharma, Zomato-parent Eternal, and Bajaj Finserv led the gainers, rising up to 3%. Bucking the uptrend, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the top laggards, falling as much as 5%. Among sectors, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Consumer Durables were the best performers, each gaining over 0.8%. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas traded in negative territory. Market breadth remained strong on the NSE, with 2,040 stocks advancing, 380 declining, and 119 remaining unchanged.

GIFT Nifty traded higher by 0.52% at 24,077.50, signalling a positive start for Indian equities.

Sensex Nifty today: What investors should note?

"Overall, the technical setup indicates a gap-up opening followed by range-bound to mildly volatile trade. The immediate range for Nifty is seen between 23,800 and 24,200. While the broader trend remains positive, the short-term structure suggests limited upside unless the index sustains above resistance levels," says Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

In the previous session on April 24, Indian markets closed lower, with the Nifty 50 dropping below the 24,000 mark, and the Sensex fell 982.71 points, or 1.27%, to 76,681.29. The decline was mainly driven by rising crude oil prices amid Middle East tensions and sharp weakness in IT stocks. Disappointing outlooks from Infosys and HCL Tech weighed heavily on overall sentiment. Sectorally, all major indices ended in the red, reflecting broad-based selling. \

Global market

Global equity markets showed a mixed trend in early trade on April 27, 2026, with Asian indices posting strong gains while European markets opened lower and US futures pointed to a cautious start. Dow Jones Futures slipped 0.12% to 49,172.73, indicating a softer Wall Street open. In contrast, the S&P 500 was up 0.80% at 7,165.08, and the Nasdaq surged 1.63% to 24,836.60. European benchmarks traded in the red. The UK’s FTSE fell 0.75% to 10,379.08, France’s CAC dropped 0.85% to 8,157.82, and Germany’s DAX edged down 0.11% to 24,128.98. Asia led global gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.82% to 60,802.00, Taiwan Weighted rallied 2.87% to 40,049.24, and South Korea’s KOSPI added 2.48% to 6,636.25.

Crude prices strengthened, with Brent Crude up 1.18% at $106.57 and WTI Crude gaining 1.04% to $95.39. Gold traded higher by 0.39% at $4,727.56, though the technical rating remained bearish.