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Sensex surges over 2500 points, Nifty eyes 24,000 as US-Iran ceasefire sparks market rally, what should investors note

The Stock market rally on Wednesday driven by hopes of reduced geopolitical tensions and lower crude oil prices following the US-Iran ceasefire agreement. Here's what investors should note.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 09:51 AM IST

Sensex surges over 2500 points, Nifty eyes 24,000 as US-Iran ceasefire sparks market rally, what should investors note
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The Indian market breathed a sigh of relief as the US-Iran ceasefire sparked optimism, with the benchmark indices Sensex surging over 2000 points, while the Nifty nearing 24000. As of 9:08 am on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Sensex stood at 77, 240, rose by 3 per cent, against the previous close of 74,616.58 on April 7, 2026. It opened at  77, 290. On the other hand, Nifty also registered a surge of over 3 per cent, and remained at 23, 883 as of 9:15 am. It opened at 23,855.15, against the previous close of 23,123.65. 

In the previous session, benchmark indices ended on a strong positive note after a volatile start, indicating resilience at lower levels. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,123, while the BSE Sensex gained around 500 points to settle at 74,616. The rally was driven by short covering, strength in IT stocks, and supportive global cues despite lingering macro concerns.

Sectorally, buying was seen in IT and select heavyweight stocks, which supported the indices during the rebound. However, sentiment remained mixed across sectors, with continued pressure in oil-sensitive pockets due to elevated crude prices. Broader markets showed selective participation, reflecting cautious investor sentiment despite the recovery.

Sensex Nifty rally: What investors should note

"The recent rebound in benchmark indices, along with easing crude oil prices and improving sentiment, along with short covering at lower levels, may support early gains. However, volatility is likely to persist amid ongoing geopolitical concerns and continued foreign fund outflows," says Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Broking. 

"The market setup suggests a positive start with potential for a pullback rally, but the broader trend remains cautious due to global headwinds and FII selling pressure. Traders are advised to adopt a buy-on-dips or stock-specific approach while maintaining strict risk management. Key sectors to watch include IT, banking, and oil-sensitive stocks, as volatility and global cues are likely to drive market direction in the near term," suggests Mr Shah. 

(More updates to follow)

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