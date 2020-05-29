Sensex surges 224 points, Nifty reclaims 9,500-mark

Equity benchmark Sensex extended its gains further on Friday, surging 224 points while Nifty topped the 9,500-mark.

In a highly volatile session, the 30-share BSE index opened in red and further went down to the day's low of 31,823.80 before recovering to close 223.51 points or 0.69% higher at 32,424.10.

The NSE Nifty closed 90.20 points or 0.95% higher at 9,580.30 after touching the day's high of 9,598.85 and a low of 9,376.90.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 5.52%, followed by Bajaj Auto, ITC, Sun Pharma, Nestle India and L&T. Infosys, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS and Titan were among the laggards.

In the Nifty pack, IOC was the top gainer with 7.46%, followed by Wipro, ONGC, Coal India, Dr Reddy's and BPCL. Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, TCS and Titan were the top losers.

Indian stock markets surged on Friday despite weak global cues and rising number of COVID-19 cases as economic activities resume in the country following relaxation in the guidelines.

Most state governments have further relaxed lockdown norms and domestic air-travel has also resumed.