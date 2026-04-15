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Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace talks; Will market rally sustain?

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Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace talks; Will market rally sustain?

Amid uncertainties around the United States and Iran's possible second peace talks, the Indian equities market opened in green with Sensex opened at 78,158 up by 1300 points  while the Nifty at 24,222 up by 379 points on Wednesday April 14, 2026.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 09:30 AM IST

Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace talks; Will market rally sustain?
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Amid uncertainties around the United States and Iran's possible second peace talks, the Indian equities market opened in green with Sensex opened at 78,158 up by 1300 points  while the Nifty at 24,222 up by 379 points on Wednesday April 14, 2026.

On April 13, the market witnessed a negative close at 23,842.65, ending the day with a loss of 207.95 points or 0.86% due to global uncertainties. The index opened with a sharp gap-down of 461 points at 23,589.60, its intraday low of 23,555.60 within the first few minutes of trade, to an intraday high of 23,907.40. From a technical perspective, immediate support is placed in the 23,650–23,690 zone, while resistance is observed in the 23,950–24,000 range. By the close, the Sensex had declined by 702.68 points, or 0.91%, to settle at 76,847.57, while the Nifty fell 207.95 points, or 0.86%, ending at 23,842.65. Sector-wise, the weakness was widespread, with all major sectors finishing in the red. Nifty Auto, Oil & Gas, and FMCG stocks saw the steepest declines, reflecting the lack of sectoral support during the session.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 51.70, and the volatility index, India VIX, rose by 8.75% to close at 20.50, reflecting a slight increase in market uncertainty after the previous session’s sharp decline. The Bank Nifty index opened with a significant gap-down of 1,266.75 points at 54,646.00, reflecting weak opening sentiment. Sectorally, the session saw mild profit booking across most sectors after the previous sharp rally, with broader indices showing subdued performance. However, the strong intraday recovery across sectors indicates continued buying interest at lower levels.

Sensex Nifty : what investors should note

According to Hitesh Tailor, Research analyst, Choice Broking, investors are advised to remain disciplined and selective on April 15, 2026. Buying on dips in fundamentally strong stocks may remain a prudent strategy, as demand is visible at lower levels. However, fresh aggressive long positions should be considered only after a decisive breakout above key resistance zones, which would indicate strengthening sentiment and the potential for a more sustained bullish trend.

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