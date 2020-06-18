Sensex soars 700 points, Nifty reclaims 10,000-mark

Equity benchmark indices rallied over 2% on Thursday despite weak global cues as they shrugged off border tension between India and China that has claimed 20 Indian soldiers' lives.

Banking and financial stocks led the rally as the BSE Sensex soared 700 points following gains in HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share benchmark settled 700.13 points, or 2.09% higher at 34,208.05 after touching the intra-day low of 33,371.52.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 210.50 points, or 2.13%, to 10,091.65.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping 5.46%, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and PowerGrid. ONGC, HUL, TCS, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma and Maruti were among the laggards.

In the Nifty pack, Bajaj Finserve, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, ZEEL and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while TCS, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and ONGC were among the laggards.

The rally in Indian market came even as Asian stocks traded in red amid rising fears of coronavirus cases across the world.

The number of global COVID-19 cases has crossed 83.31 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.48 lakh. In India, the case tally stood at 3,66,946 with the death toll of 12,237, according to the Union Health Ministry.