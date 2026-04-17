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Sensex reclaims 78100, Nifty above 24200 as US-Iran talks weigh; ITC, Adani Ports, Maruti open higher

At 09:19 am, the NSE Nifty was trading marginally higher at 24,206.30, up 9.55 points or 0.04% from its previous close of 24,196.75. The index opened at 24,165.90 and witnessed early volatility, dipping to an intraday low of 24,096.05 before rebounding to a high of 24,224.85.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 09:56 AM IST

Sensex reclaims 78100, Nifty above 24200 as US-Iran talks weigh; ITC, Adani Ports, Maruti open higher
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The Indian stock market opened on a weak note, with the benchmark indices slipping further in the first 15 minutes of trade, reflecting cautious sentiment on Dalal Street. As of 09:15, the BSE Sensex, 30-share index, was down 129.17 points, or 0.17%, at 77,859.51. The benchmark had opened marginally lower at 77,976.13 compared to its previous close of 77,988.68. 
 

Sensex Nifty Today: Top gainers, Top losers (early trade)

At 09:18, the BSE Sensex rebounded into the green at 78,123.26, gaining 134.58 points or 0.17% over the previous close of 77,988.68. The quick swing from red to green in the opening minutes points to volatile, stock-specific action, with buyers stepping in near day’s low to lift the benchmark above 78,100.  At 09:19 am, the NSE Nifty was trading marginally higher at 24,206.30, up 9.55 points or 0.04% from its previous close of 24,196.75. The index opened at 24,165.90 and witnessed early volatility, dipping to an intraday low of 24,096.05 before rebounding to a high of 24,224.85. 

 "Given the prevailing global uncertainties and elevated market volatility, a cautious and selective investment approach is advisable. Investors may consider accumulating fundamentally strong stocks during market corrections. Initiating fresh long positions should ideally be deferred until the Nifty decisively breaks above and sustains the 24,500 level, which would signal improved sentiment and the potential for a more sustained bullish trend," says Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Broking. 

wbd WDqwd

Indian benchmark indices ended the session on Thursday (April 16, 2026) slightly negative, amid heightened volatility driven by the weekly Sensex expiry, despite supportive cues from a stronger Indian rupee and Brent crude hovering near the $96 mark. At close, the Sensex declined by 122.56 points or 0.16% to settle at 77,988.68, while the Nifty slipped 34.55 points or 0.14% to close at 24,196.75.  On the sectoral front, most indices traded with a positive undertone, with notable gains seen in Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Media, and Consumer Durables. On the other hand, Nifty Auto and Banking stocks (Private & PSU) emerged as laggards, while the rest of the sectors traded with a mixed bias, as shared by Bajaj Broking.

Global market

According to ANI, as of early morning on Friday, Brent Crude was trading at USD 98.12, down by USD 1.27 (-1.28 per cent). Similarly, Crude Oil slipped to USD 93.41, a drop of USD 1.28 (-1.35 per cent), indicating a bearish trend for the session. In contrast, Gold continued its bullish run, trading at USD 4,795.95, up by USD 7.43 (+0.16 per cent). Global cues remained mixed, with U.S. stock futures largely unchanged on Thursday night after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. S&P 500 futures edged up by about 0.1 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures traded near the flatline. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 98 points, or 0.2 per cent.

According to CoinSwitch Markets Desk, BTC has moved back above $75K, supported by evolving narratives. There’s growing belief that BTC could become a neutral, borderless form of money, especially as pressure mounts on traditional dollar-led systems. Reports of Iran exploring BTC for payments, while still early, hint at emerging real-world use. On the positioning side, activity remains concentrated around $74K–$76K, suggesting this is a key near-term zone. A put/call ratio of 0.55 reflects a mildly positive bias.

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