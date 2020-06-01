Sensex rallies 879 points amid strong global cues; Nifty tops 9,800

Equity benchmark Sensex extended its gains further on the first day of the week on Monday, surging 879 points while Nifty topped the 9,800-mark as Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC twins and Reliance Industries rallied amid firm cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index rallied over 900 points in early trade, and touched the intra-day high of 33,673.83. After touching a low of 32,876.55, it closed 879.42 points 2.71% higher at 33,303.52.

The NSE Nifty closed 245.85 points 2.57% higher at 9,826.15.

In the previous session, the Sensex finished at 32,424.10, up 223.51 points or 0.69%, while Nifty advanced 90.20 points or 0.95% to close at 9,580.30.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack on Monday, jumping over 10.62%, followed by Titan, Tata Steel, SBI, M&M, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries. Sun Pharma, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Hero Moto Corp and L&T were among the laggards.

In the Nifty pack, Bajaj Finance was the top gainer with 10.46%, followed by Bajaj Finserv, titan, Tata Steel, M&M and SBI. Dr Reddy's, Infratel, UltraTech Cement, Nestle and Sun Pharma were the top losers.

Indian stock markets surged last week despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases as economic activities resume in the country following a relaxation in the guidelines.

Most state governments have further relaxed lockdown norms and domestic air-travel has also resumed.

The Central Government on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in India from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including the opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places.

According to Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1.90 lakh and the death toll climbed to 5,394.