Business

Sensex rallies 519 points to reclaim 35,000 level; Nifty tops 10,400

L&T, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank rallied over 6%.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2020, 04:49 PM IST

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in on Tuesday following positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

After touching a high of 35,482.16 and the day's low of 34,843.69, the 30-share index ended 519.11 points or 1.49% to close at 35,430.43. 

Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 159.80 points or 1.55% to close at 10,471.00. 

L&T, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rallying over 6%, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, M&M and Axis Bank.

Bharti Airtel and Maruti were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 179.59 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 34,911.32, while the broader Nifty rose 66.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to close at 10,311.20.

Analysts said positive sentiment in global stocks and unabated foreign fund inflows bouyed the investors' sentiment. 

