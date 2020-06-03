Sensex rallies 284 points, Nifty reclaims 10,000 level

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 284 points Wednesday to extend market gains to a three-month high as positive domestic and global cues enthused investor sentiment.

Nifty, on the other hand, reclaimed the 10,000 level after rising by 82 points.

After opening at 34,185.41, and hitting a high of 34,488.69, the 30-share index closed 284.01 points or 0.84% higher to close at 34,109.54.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 82.45 points or 0.83% to close at 10,061.55.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 4.82%, followed by Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Nestle India and ICICI Bank, Axis Bank.

On the other hand, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Hero Moto Corp, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer soared 522.01 points or 1.57 per cent to settle at 33,825.53, and the broader Nifty jumped 152.95 points or 1.56 per cent to 9,979.10.

Experts said encouraging comments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday boosted investor's confidence. Traders said a massive influx of foreign funds also supported market sentiments on Wednesday.