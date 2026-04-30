FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rahul Roy makes FIRST statement after getting trolled for 'cringe' reels, reveals real reason to do it, asks for 'decent' work: 'At least I'm earning thorough hard work'

Rahul Roy makes FIRST statement after getting trolled for 'cringe' reels

Sonam Raghuvanshi News: How A 'Clerical Error' Helped Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Accused Walk Free?

Sonam Raghuvanshi News: How A 'Clerical Error' Helped Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Accused Walk Free?

'Return Kohinoor Diamond To India': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Bold Message To King Charles

'Return Kohinoor Diamond To India': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Bold Message To King Charles

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Sensex plunges 1000 points, Nifty cracks 24000; Rs 6 lakh crore gone in 30 mins; What investors should note

Indian markets crashed in early trade on Thursday as weak global cues and profit booking in heavyweights triggered a broad-based selloff. Details here

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 10:15 AM IST

Sensex plunges 1000 points, Nifty cracks 24000; Rs 6 lakh crore gone in 30 mins; What investors should note
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian equity benchmarks on Thursday opened sharply lower, tracking weak global cues and profit booking in heavyweights. The Sensex is down over 1000 points, and the Nifty has slipped below the 24,000 mark, with investors turning cautious amid volatility. The nearly 1% cut across both indices in early trade points to broad-based selling.  Rupee weakens past 95.26 per USD, hitting a record low.

The market crash wiped out nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in investor wealth within the first 30 minutes. BSE-listed firms’ total market cap fell to Rs 463 lakh crore around 9:45 am, down from nearly Rs 469 lakh crore in the previous session. All sectoral indices were under pressure at the open, with banking, IT and energy stocks leading the decline.

As of 09:46 IST, the BSE Sensex was trading at 76,791.14, down 705.22 points or 0.91% from its previous close of 77,496.36. The index opened at the day’s high of 77,014.21 and quickly retreated, hitting an early low of 76,502.16. The NSE Nifty mirrored the weakness, last seen at 23,942.45 at 09:47 IST, down 235.20 points, or 0.97%, from Wednesday's close of 24,177.65. After opening at 23,996.95, the index touched an intraday high of 24,019.15 before slipping to a low of 23,864.55. 

Sensex Nifty Today: Top gainers, Top losers

Sectorally, all major indices on the NSE opened in the red, indicating broad-based selling. Nifty Auto declined 1.84 per cent, Nifty FMCG fell 1.04 per cent, Nifty Metal dropped 1.25 per cent, Nifty Media slipped 0.96 per cent, and Nifty Private Bank declined 1.48 per cent. Nifty IT was down 0.6 per cent, while PSU Bank stocks also saw pressure, falling 1.73 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude futures surged to as high as USD 121 per barrel during early trade, a level not seen in last four years. July futures opened at around USD 111 per barrel. Meanwhile, WTI crude was also trading significantly higher, near USD 108 per barrel.

kbfjwefef

Sensex Nifty today: What investors should note

 "In light of today’s sharp market correction, investors should prioritise disciplined risk management over emotional reactions, as the Nifty 50 tests critical support levels near 23,900," advises Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD. "While the 'crude shock' of oil prices exceeding $120 and persistent FII selling are creating short-term headwinds, such volatility often serves as a "filter" that separates fundamentally strong companies from speculative ones. Rather than panic selling, focus on the Q4 earnings quality of large-cap leaders to gauge long-term health, and treat this dip as an opportunity to rebalance portfolios toward high-conviction stocks that can withstand macro-economic heat,' he adds.

Global market

The global market remained volatile, with Dow Jones Futures down 0.58% at 48,580.22, S&P 500 flat at 7,135.95, and Nasdaq marginally up 0.04% at 24,673.24. Asia saw broad weakness with GIFT Nifty tumbled 1.47% to 23,903.50, Nikkei 225 fell 1.51% to 59,028.00, Hang Seng dropped 1.35% to 25,764.00, KOSPI lost 0.93% to 6,629.45, and Jakarta Composite plunged 2.34% to 6,938.87. 
 In commodities, crude spiked sharply, with Brent up 3.33% at $114.12 and WTI up 3.40% at $110.51, while Gold slipped 0.10% to $4,541.67.

(With input from agencies)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rahul Roy makes FIRST statement after getting trolled for 'cringe' reels, reveals real reason to do it, asks for 'decent' work: 'At least I'm earning thorough hard work'
Rahul Roy makes FIRST statement after getting trolled for 'cringe' reels
CISCE ISC, ICSE 2026 Result Out: Check how to download Class 10, 12 scorecard via DigiLocker, official website
CISCE ISC, ICSE 2026 Result Out: Check how to download Class 10, 12 scorecard v
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 30, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 30, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
Delhi expressway tragedy: 5 members of family burnt-alive after cab catches fire near Rajasthan’s Alwar district
Delhi expressway tragedy: 5 members of family burnt-alive after cab catches fire
Sensex plunges 1000 points, Nifty cracks 24000; Rs 6 lakh crore gone in 30 mins; What investors should note
Sensex plunges 1,000 points, Nifty cracks 24000; Rs 6 lakh crore gone in 30 mins
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement