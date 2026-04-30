Sensex plunges 1000 points, Nifty cracks 24000; Rs 6 lakh crore gone in 30 mins; What investors should note

Indian markets crashed in early trade on Thursday as weak global cues and profit booking in heavyweights triggered a broad-based selloff. Details here

The Indian equity benchmarks on Thursday opened sharply lower, tracking weak global cues and profit booking in heavyweights. The Sensex is down over 1000 points, and the Nifty has slipped below the 24,000 mark, with investors turning cautious amid volatility. The nearly 1% cut across both indices in early trade points to broad-based selling. Rupee weakens past 95.26 per USD, hitting a record low.

The market crash wiped out nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in investor wealth within the first 30 minutes. BSE-listed firms’ total market cap fell to Rs 463 lakh crore around 9:45 am, down from nearly Rs 469 lakh crore in the previous session. All sectoral indices were under pressure at the open, with banking, IT and energy stocks leading the decline.

As of 09:46 IST, the BSE Sensex was trading at 76,791.14, down 705.22 points or 0.91% from its previous close of 77,496.36. The index opened at the day’s high of 77,014.21 and quickly retreated, hitting an early low of 76,502.16. The NSE Nifty mirrored the weakness, last seen at 23,942.45 at 09:47 IST, down 235.20 points, or 0.97%, from Wednesday's close of 24,177.65. After opening at 23,996.95, the index touched an intraday high of 24,019.15 before slipping to a low of 23,864.55.

Sensex Nifty Today: Top gainers, Top losers

Sectorally, all major indices on the NSE opened in the red, indicating broad-based selling. Nifty Auto declined 1.84 per cent, Nifty FMCG fell 1.04 per cent, Nifty Metal dropped 1.25 per cent, Nifty Media slipped 0.96 per cent, and Nifty Private Bank declined 1.48 per cent. Nifty IT was down 0.6 per cent, while PSU Bank stocks also saw pressure, falling 1.73 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude futures surged to as high as USD 121 per barrel during early trade, a level not seen in last four years. July futures opened at around USD 111 per barrel. Meanwhile, WTI crude was also trading significantly higher, near USD 108 per barrel.

Sensex Nifty today: What investors should note

"In light of today’s sharp market correction, investors should prioritise disciplined risk management over emotional reactions, as the Nifty 50 tests critical support levels near 23,900," advises Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD. "While the 'crude shock' of oil prices exceeding $120 and persistent FII selling are creating short-term headwinds, such volatility often serves as a "filter" that separates fundamentally strong companies from speculative ones. Rather than panic selling, focus on the Q4 earnings quality of large-cap leaders to gauge long-term health, and treat this dip as an opportunity to rebalance portfolios toward high-conviction stocks that can withstand macro-economic heat,' he adds.

Global market

The global market remained volatile, with Dow Jones Futures down 0.58% at 48,580.22, S&P 500 flat at 7,135.95, and Nasdaq marginally up 0.04% at 24,673.24. Asia saw broad weakness with GIFT Nifty tumbled 1.47% to 23,903.50, Nikkei 225 fell 1.51% to 59,028.00, Hang Seng dropped 1.35% to 25,764.00, KOSPI lost 0.93% to 6,629.45, and Jakarta Composite plunged 2.34% to 6,938.87.

In commodities, crude spiked sharply, with Brent up 3.33% at $114.12 and WTI up 3.40% at $110.51, while Gold slipped 0.10% to $4,541.67.

(With input from agencies)