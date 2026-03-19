Sensex plummets 2400 points, Rs 12 lakh crore lost in brutal crash; Is US-Iran tensions the trigger?

The Indian stock market took a massive hit on Thursday, with benchmark indices the Sensex plummeting 2,496.89 points (3.26%) to 74,207.24 and the Nifty dropping 775.65 points to 23,002.15. Amid a spike in crude oil prices and weak global cues, the Sensex tanked 3.26 per cent - its biggest single-day plunge since June 2024. During the day, it dived 2,753.18 points or 3.58 per cent to 73,950.95. Both the indices tumbled over 3 per cent, the decline triggered by soaring oil prices and concerns around HDFC Bank.

The Indian stock market took a massive hit on Thursday, with benchmark indices the Sensex plummeting 2,496.89 points (3.26%) to 74,207.24 and the Nifty dropping 775.65 points to 23,002.15. Amid a spike in crude oil prices and weak global cues, the Sensex tanked 3.26 per cent - its biggest single-day plunge since June 2024. During the day, it dived 2,753.18 points or 3.58 per cent to 73,950.95. Both the indices tumbled over 3 per cent, triggering a massive decline, erasing over Rs 12 lakh crore from the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms, bringing it down to Rs 428 lakh crore.

Market breadth was weak, with the NSE advance-decline ratio at 1:7, and all Nifty constituents ending in the red except ONGC. The banking sector took a major hit, with the Nifty Bank index crashing 1,875 points to 53,451. HDFC Bank was among the top losers, dropping over 5% after part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty's resignation spooked investors. HDFC Bank's share price crash wiped off Rs 4,510 crore from its portfolio wealth today. The midcap index also tanked, plunging 1,798 points to 54,492, reflecting the widespread selloff, according to reports.



Sensex, Nifty crash: Is it due to the US-Israel-Iran war?

"Market crashes occur because investors respond to fear, which is currently present throughout the world. The Sensex experienced a decline of nearly 2400 points while Rs 12 lakh crore of market value vanished within one day, which demonstrates India's strong ties to geopolitical events such as US-Iran relations. Investors currently assess inflation risks, currency fluctuations, and economic deceleration because crude oil prices remain above $110 per barrel. The market experiences significant downward movements because investors base their decisions on emotional responses instead of economic fundamentals, which indicates that people will eventually recover from their temporary panic, but economies will return to normal faster than expected," says Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify.



Global market

Global oil and natural gas prices skyrocketed after Iran attacked Qatar's Ras Laffan natural gas facility, a major supplier of LNG, and two oil refineries in Kuwait. This has intensified fears of a prolonged energy crisis, with the Strait of Hormuz closure disrupting oil and gas production. Brent crude rose to $116.38 per barrel, while European natural gas prices jumped 24%. Japan's Nikkei plunged 4%, South Korea's Kospi fell 3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped over 2%. European markets, including the UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX, and France's CAC, also declined around 2% each. The US bond yield is soaring, with the 10-year note yield jumping 6.3 basis points to 4.265% and the 2-year note yield rising 10.2 basis points to 3.773%.