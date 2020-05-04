Sensex plummets 2,000 points to close at 31,715, Nifty tanks 566 points

The BSE Sensex lost over 2,000 points on Monday amid a selloff in financial stocks on negative cues from global markets over coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-share BSE's Sensex ended 2002.27 points or -5.94% lower at 31,715.35 after opening nearly 1,000 lower in the morning session. Similarly, the NSE's broader Nifty plunged 566.40 points, or 5.74%, to finish at 9,293.50.

On NSE, Bharti Airtel was top gainer, surging 3.49%, followed by Sun Pharma (0.04%). The losers were led by ICICI Bank (10.96%), Bajaj Finance (10.21%), HDFC Bank (10.08%) IndusInd Bank (9.58%), Axis Bank (9.40%) and Maruti (8.75%).

The top gainers on the NSE were Cipla (3.71%), Bharti Airtel (3.24%) and Sun Pharma (0.33%). Financial and manufacturing stocks led the losers on Nifty.

This comes after four-days of gaining streak last week. The markets were closed on Friday on the account of Maharashtra Day. On Friday, the government announced the extension of nationwide lockdown over coronavirus till May 17.

Reversal of sentiments in May after a profitable April comes as the market has realised the cascading effect of the restrictions on the domestic economy and corporate earnings, analysts say.

The selloff in other Asian equities also spooked investors.

The Nifty index gained almost 15% in April, after falling more than 20% in March.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus infections crossed 35 lakh on Monday, with more than 2.47 lakh deaths.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 1,373 and the number of cases climbed to 42,533 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said in an update.