Sensex, Nifty trade volatile after Rs 5.77 lakh crore wipeout; Tech Mahindra surges; key takeaways for investors

IT and select banking stocks provided support, but weakness in autos, metals, and insurance kept the Nifty flat around 23,820. Check key triggers, takeaways for investors.

Amid cautious global cues, the Indian market opened marginally flat on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, with both the benchmark indices trading with mixed gains. The BSE SENSEX stood at 76,331.97 pts, up by 131.29 pts or 0.17 per cent. Similarly, the NSE NIFTY 50 stood at 23,828.05 pts, tracking a minor increase of 3.95 pts or 0.02 per cent.

Sensex Nifty Today: What are the key triggers

Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, says both the indices are trading on a mixed and highly volatile note as the market attempts to stabilise after a sharp sell-off that wiped out nearly Rs 5.77 lakh crore in investor wealth.

"Local equities are facing immediate headwinds from global tech-led de-rating, particularly following an earnings revenue guidance cut from IT major Accenture and profit-booking in Asian tech giants like South Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan's market. Furthermore, while a historic US-Iran peace deal recently eased crude oil prices to around $76–$79 per barrel and lowered geopolitical risk, residual anxieties regarding the final implementation of the accord, paired with a depreciating Indian Rupee trading near 94.67–94.89 against the US Dollar, continue to keep investors cautious. Sectoral rotation is highly visible, with defensive counters like Nifty Pharma surging, alongside a mild technical rebound in select software heavyweights, while rate-sensitive sectors like Bank Nifty face consolidation after a massive 8% June rally," says Bhilwaria.

Sensex Nifty Today: Top losers and gainers(Early trend)

The BSE Sensex was trading at 76,310.90 at 09:51, up 110.22 points or 0.14%. It opened at 76,229.76 versus Tuesday’s close of 76,200.68 and moved between 76,121.59 and 76,514.79. The NSE Nifty was marginally in the red at 09:53, down 1.85 points or 0.01% at 23,822.25 after opening at 23,795.80 against a previous close of 23,824.10. The index traded in a range of 23,789.25 to 23,895.30 in early deals.

Tech and banking stocks led the gains across both benchmarks. Tech Mahindra topped Nifty gainers with a 2.66% to 2.75% surge, trading around 1,452.90 to 1,454.50. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories added 2.47% at 1,333.50, while ICICI Bank and Infosys were up 1.61% and 1.37% at 1,359.65 and 1,043.40, respectively. TCS, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Trent, Apollo Hospitals, IndiGo, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, LT, and Power Grid also traded with gains between 0.23% and 0.94%.

On the losing side, autos, metals, and insurance dragged. Bajaj Auto was the top laggard, sliding 2.56% to 9,768.00. Maruti Suzuki declined 1.36% to 13,266.00. Tata Steel, Hindalco, and JSW Steel fell 1.42% to 1.61% amid metal pressure, while Grasim slipped 1.23%. HDFC Life and SBI Life dropped nearly 2% each. Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Titan, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, and Adani Ports also traded in the red, capping gains and keeping the Nifty flat around 23,820 with over 30 stocks in the negative.

Sensex Nifty Today: What investors should note

Mr Bhilwaria advises investors to note that the immediate technical support zones are placed around 76,400–76,500 for the Sensex and 23,600–23,800 for the Nifty. "They should maintain a disciplined, staggered investment approach rather than chasing short-term momentum, focusing strictly on high-quality large-caps and defensive companies backed by concrete earnings visibility," he adds.