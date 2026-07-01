Sensex, Nifty up as auto, FMCG gain, IT drags; key takeaways for investors

Auto, FMCG, pharma, and cement stocks supported the upmove, while select financials and IT names capped gains in the early trade. Check key triggers, top losers and gainers, and investors note here.

Amid mixed global cues, the Indian benchmarks opened in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark indices trading on a positive note. The BSE Sensex was up 279.27 points or 0.37% at 76,757.94, while the NSE Nifty gained 81.75 points or 0.34% to 23,947.50 as of 9:50 am. Auto, FMCG, pharma, and cement stocks supported the upmove, while select financials and IT names capped gains in the early trade.

Sensex Nifty today: What are the key triggers, top losers and gainers

Abhishek Bhilwaria (BhilwariaFinserv - Partner)says, "The Sensex and Nifty opened with gains, trading near 76,647 and 23,913, respectively, driven by a recovery attempt amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and weak early monsoon projections. While FII selling persists, DII support and June auto sales data offer a cushion, with technical levels to watch including Nifty support at 23,650–23,750 and resistance at 24,000–24,050, alongside Sensex support at 76,000 and resistance near 76,900."

"With Gift Nifty trading around 23,978, down by 26 points, the market is indicating subdued opening cues for domestic indices. The softer Gift Nifty trend suggests a cautious start, and traders are likely to remain watchful near key support and resistance levels during the session," says Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking

As of 9:50 am, M&M and Hindustan Unilever led the gains, both up 2.34% at Rs 3141.95 and Rs 2168.50, respectively. Maruti rose 1.91% to Rs 14,390.00, followed by Titan at Rs 4478.15, up 1.65%. Other gainers included Eternal +1.44%, Asian Paints +1.31%, Adani Ports +1.27%, UltraTech Cement +1.15%, Sun Pharma +0.78%, TCS +0.68%, ITC +0.57%, Infosys +0.54%, Axis Bank +0.49%, Bharti Airtel +0.46%, Reliance +0.42%, Power Grid +0.24%, SBI +0.21%, BEL +0.16%, Kotak Bank +0.15%, HDFC Bank +0.11%, and Bajaj Finance +0.07%.

On the losing side, Bajaj Finserv declines the most, down 1.8% to Rs 1749.30. Tech Mahindra dropped 1.54% to Rs 1383.55. Other laggards included L&T -0.51%, HCLTech -0.39%, Tata Steel -0.37%, NTPC -0.36%, IndiGo -0.35%, ICICI Bank -0.28%, and Trent -0.21%

As of 10:00 am, Nifty traded higher, led by auto and FMCG stocks. Top gainers were M&M +2.67%, HUL +2.53%, Nestle India +2.49%, Maruti +2.20%, and Titan +1.86%. Reliance rose 1.07%, and TCS added 0.60%. Tech Mahindra was the biggest loser at -2.19%, followed by Bajaj Finserv -1.70% and HCLTech -1.22%. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank edged lower. Out of 50 stocks, 28 advanced while 22 declined.

Sensex Nifty today: What investors should note

Mr Bhilwaria suggests, " Investors are advised to adopt a stock-specific approach, focusing on defensive sectors like pharma and healthcare during this volatile phase." Mr Tailor (Choice Broking) says, "The near-term market outlook remains cautiously optimistic despite subdued Gift Nifty indications. Supportive global cues and continued strength in domestic institutional buying may help limit downside, though investors are likely to remain selective after the recent corrective phase. Sustaining above key support levels will be crucial for maintaining stability, while a decisive move above immediate resistance could restore bullish momentum in the sessions ahead."

Global market

Global equities traded mixed on Wednesday, with US futures showing the Dow Jones down 0.34% at 52,141.86, while the S&P 500 gained 0.79% to 7,499.36 and the Nasdaq jumped 1.52% to 26,213.72. Asia saw broad gains led by Taiwan Weighted up 1.99% at 47,044.00, Shanghai Composite +1.08% at 4,138.65, and Nikkei 225 +0.87% at 70,674.00. GIFT Nifty traded 0.22% higher at 24,058.00. Hang Seng slipped 0.64% to 22,881.02, and KOSPI fell 1.00% to 8,392.11.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.36% to $73.21, and WTI gained 0.33% to $69.73, while gold dropped 0.80% to $3,975.62. On currencies, the Dollar Index firmed 0.13% to 101.29, USD/INR was flat at 94.6675.

According to Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex, Bitcoin started July under continued selling pressure, briefly falling to around $57,700 as the dollar strengthened, while the Japanese yen's slide to a 40-year low affected risk assets. "BTC ended June down 20.45%, leaving nearly 45% of the total Bitcoin supply underwater, a level last seen in 2019. Investors are now focused on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s speech, which could shape expectations for monetary policy in the months ahead. A dovish tone from the Fed chair could help Bitcoin reclaim the support at $60,000. However, a hawkish narrative could extend the decline toward the key $55,000 support zone," he adds.