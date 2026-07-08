Sensex, Nifty Tumble: Rs 2 lakh crore wiped out, why market falling today? Key takeaways for investors

According to analysts, fresh airstrikes in Iran and the US decision to revoke a waiver that allowed Iranian crude oil exports have reignited concerns over global energy supplies. Experts weigh in on market fall.

Amid escalating geopolitical tension, the Indian stock market opened in the red, with both the benchmark indices opening with a gap down, with most sectoral indices trading in the negative territory. Sensex opened at 77,816.45 as against the previous close of 78,180.72. Nifty opened at 24,259.55 as against the previous close of 24,398.70.

At the time of writing this article, Sensex fell 388.95 points, or 0.50%, to close at 77,791.77, while Nifty also declined 118.75 points, or 0.49%, to end at 24,279.95. Among BSE stocks, Eternal led the gainers with a 1.38% rise to Rs 293.45, followed by Trent up 0.36% at ₹2938.45, Adani Ports up 0.21% at Rs 1838.20, and Infy marginally higher by 0.05% at Rs 1072.20. The rest of the pack traded in the red. Indigo was the biggest loser, down 2.1% at Rs 5280.00. Other major laggards included ITC, Maruti, Hindunilvr, Asianpaint and Axisbank. Heavyweights like Reliance slipped 1.05% to Rs 1292.95, HDFC Bank fell 0.27% to Rs 827.00, ICICI Bank dropped 0.53% to Rs 1406.95, while TCS was flat with a 0.06% decline at Rs 2094.60.

According to BSE data, the sell-off on Dalal Street wiped out Rs 2 lakh crore in market capitalisation from BSE-listed stocks. The total market valuation of BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 478 lakh crore, from Rs 480 lakh crore recorded on Tuesday.

Sensex Nifty: Why is market falling today?

According to analysts, fresh airstrikes in Iran and the US decision to revoke a waiver that allowed Iranian crude oil exports have reignited concerns over global energy supplies. Until there is greater clarity on a formal US-Iran deal, geopolitical risks will likely keep volatility elevated across markets.

Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify, says, "The significant drop in the Indian stock market today is due to the increasing unpredictability of the world, more than any fundamental weakness of the Indian economy. Increasing friction between the US and Iran has resulted in higher oil prices, leading to investor apprehension regarding higher inflation, higher import costs, and slower global growth. Furthermore, profit-taking after the recent upward movement of the stock market, a cautious foreign investor stance, and worries over the upcoming June quarter earnings season have contributed to the selling pressure."

Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex, says, "Gold is trading around $4100 after taking support at the $4000 level, as geopolitical escalations in the Middle East put the interim US-Iran peace agreement at risk. The developments have pushed crude oil prices up more than 5% this week to around $72 per barrel, reflecting growing fears of supply disruptions. Until there is greater clarity on a formal U.S.–Iran agreement, geopolitical risks are likely to keep volatility elevated across both precious metals and energy markets."

"The simultaneous surge in the US dollar index and Brent crude typically forces foreign institutional investors to de-risk, which will likely accelerate FII/FPI capital outflows and trigger substantial short additions in index futures," noted market expert Ajay Bagga.

What investors should note?

Amid the unpredictable global situation and volatile market, analysts suggest investors focus on fundamentals, which remain strong, build a diversified portfolio, and stick to long-term goals. "Investors should take into account essential issues such as oil prices, corporate profits and foreign investments, as well as other relevant things happening around the world," says Jhunjhunwala.

" The most effective way for long-term investors to handle the current situation in the stock market is to develop a diversified portfolio and stick to long-term goals without allowing emotions to prevail over their decisions. Moreover, history has shown us that disciplined investors have always had a more favourable position when the markets recover," he adds.

Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, says the ultimate success on Dalal Street belongs to those who look past short-term volatility and focus on long-term value. Citing famously observed billionaire investor Warren Buffett, Bhilwaria notes his classic wisdom, which is "especially relevant during sudden market downturns, where panic selling often leads to immediate losses, while disciplined investors view sharp corrections as temporary noise or even buying opportunities."