Sensex, Nifty trade flat ahead of FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2026-27 Speech

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded in a narrow range during early trade on Sunday hours before FM Nirmala Sitharman’s Budget 2026-27 presentation. After opening the day in a positive way, the 30-share BSE Sensex later changed and quoted 13 points at 82,282.82.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 10:40 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty trade flat ahead of FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2026-27 Speech
Sensex, Nifty trade flat ahead of FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2026-27 Speech
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded in a narrow range during early trade on Sunday hours before FM Nirmala Sitharman’s Budget 2026-27 presentation. After opening the day in a positive way, the 30-share BSE Sensex later changed and quoted 13 points at 82,282.82. The 50-share NSE Nifty slided 7.90 points to 25,312.75 after opening marginally higher. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament shortly.   

From the 30 Sensex firms, Sun Pharma has gone up nearly 3 per cent after it posted a 16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,369 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, due to growth in all business segments. 

Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, NTPC and HDFC Bank were among those who gained most from this. However, Infosys, Tata Steel, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among those which did not. “Markets are likely to remain highly volatile, with sharp moves possible in either direction depending on key announcements around fiscal policy, capex push, sector-specific incentives, and the fiscal deficit target (expected around 4.3–4.4 per cent of GDP for FY27),” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said. 

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,251.37 crore on Friday, according to exchange data while US markets ended lower on Friday. Traditionally, Asian markets are closed on Sunday because of holidays.  

On Friday, the Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78. The Nifty dropped 98.25 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 25,320.65.

