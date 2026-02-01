Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents three Kartavyas, that inspired Budget, what are these?
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces dedicated Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman to create Champion MSMEs in India, announces 4 major changes
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela blessed with twins, a boy and a girl; Chiranjeevi calls it 'a moment of divine blessing'
Meet IAS Anuradha Thakur, chief architect of Budget 2026, who serves as Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs
Union Budget 2026: Who is Vumlunmang Vualnam? Know about Expenditure Secretary, who shapes central schemes
Sensex, Nifty trade flat ahead of FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2026-27 Speech
Commercial LPG prices hike ahead of Budget 2026, set to become costlier from Feb 1; check new rates here
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maroon handwoven Kanjivaram saree draws attention, know its significance
Railway Budget 2026: Will Nirmala Sitharaman announce more Vande Bharat sleeper and Amrit Bharat trains with AC coaches?
BUSINESS
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded in a narrow range during early trade on Sunday hours before FM Nirmala Sitharman’s Budget 2026-27 presentation. After opening the day in a positive way, the 30-share BSE Sensex later changed and quoted 13 points at 82,282.82.
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded in a narrow range during early trade on Sunday hours before FM Nirmala Sitharman’s Budget 2026-27 presentation. After opening the day in a positive way, the 30-share BSE Sensex later changed and quoted 13 points at 82,282.82. The 50-share NSE Nifty slided 7.90 points to 25,312.75 after opening marginally higher.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament shortly.
From the 30 Sensex firms, Sun Pharma has gone up nearly 3 per cent after it posted a 16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,369 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, due to growth in all business segments.
Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, NTPC and HDFC Bank were among those who gained most from this. However, Infosys, Tata Steel, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among those which did not. “Markets are likely to remain highly volatile, with sharp moves possible in either direction depending on key announcements around fiscal policy, capex push, sector-specific incentives, and the fiscal deficit target (expected around 4.3–4.4 per cent of GDP for FY27),” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.
Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,251.37 crore on Friday, according to exchange data while US markets ended lower on Friday. Traditionally, Asian markets are closed on Sunday because of holidays.
On Friday, the Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78. The Nifty dropped 98.25 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 25,320.65.